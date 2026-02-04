The Memphis Grizzlies most likely to be traded next

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been traded by the Memphis Grizzlies, signaling the official end of an era for the franchise is near. But as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the Memphis Grizzlies are almost certainly not done. They have a massive trade exception to utilize over the next year, and have made it clear they're willing to help other teams wheel and deal - even for the biggest trade target on the market.

Who could be leaving Memphis next via trade?

The almost certain - Ja Morant

While few, if any, saw a Jaren Jackson Jr. trade coming BEFORE a Ja Morant one, hindsight is 20/20. Once it became clear that Ja would not have the value in a deal that Memphis' front office would be seeking, Jackson Jr. had to go first because he netted a respectable return. Multiple first round picks, two young players in Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks...while Georges Niang and Kyle Anderson also come to the Grizzlies, it's the picks and the prospects that are the star of the proverbial show.

Now, as is being reported nationally, Memphis can almost certainly accept a lesser deal for Morant (even if they do not want to). And while Ja is the one true superstar in franchise history, his lack of availability in recent years limits his value to the rest of the league.

The Grizzlies may now accept a salary dump deal - say the core of a Terry Rozier contract, Simone Fontecchio contract type deal from the Miami Heat - and prioritize the ability to have cap space this coming offseason to welcome in further "bad money" in exchange for draft capital.

No, it's not what Memphis fans will want. But that's what a rebuild in a small market looks like. Fans do not have to support it, but the direction has been chosen. And Morant in 2026 is simply not what he was several years ago. Can he recover his career? Yes.

It just almost certainly will not be with the Grizzlies - perhaps sooner rather than later.

The growing possibilities - Santi Aldama and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

When you look at the Memphis Grizzlies roster as presently constructed, there are two contracts that stand out like sore thumbs in terms of both length and size when compared to the "new" direction of the franchise. Brandon Clarke, while often injured and also paid well, does not make what Caldwell-Pope makes and is not under contract as long as Aldama is.

That's not to say that Memphis HAS to trade either player. The Grizzlies do still have basketball games to play, of course, and after the Jazz trade was made official the team is more undermanned than usual. And it's not as if KCP or Aldama are good enough to will Memphis to victories. The losses that will get the Grizzlies closer to the top half of the NBA Lottery will come regardless.

But between Aldama's actual production (he's having a very good offensive season) and KCP's pedigree as a championship player, teams could talk themselves into taking a swing. And Aldama could net a prospect or future 1st round pick in return thanks to his play and newly signed extension keeping him under contract at a reasonable price.

Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan, and Harrison Barnes of the San Antonio Spurs all have expiring contracts heading in to next season. Those three for Santi and KCP gives San Antonio some veteran pop and scoring punch. San Antonio throws in a protected 1st, or a couple 2nd round picks? Consider it done.

Because again, the name of the game is asset accumulation. And with so much expiring money, the Grizzlies could continue that path quite easily over the offseason leading up to the NBA Draft.

Rebuilds are hard, and messy at times. But for the Memphis Grizzlies, the roster reset has begun. And it is unlikely it ends with the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade.