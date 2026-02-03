The Memphis Grizzlies are shaking up the NBA by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal.

The trade sent Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie point guard Walter Clayton Jr., veteran Kyle Anderson, former lottery pick Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

With the biggest deal of the deadline season officially taking place, the Grizzlies are in need of re-evaluating everything, which starts with Ja Morant and his future.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and head coach Tuomas Iisalo. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade Makes Ja Morant Unlikely to Stay

It's clear that the Grizzlies are prioritizing picks and the future, which doesn't bode well for Morant and his time in Memphis. Morant mentioned that he wanted to stay in Memphis when asked about his future last month, but that was before the team traded Jackson Jr. to the Jazz.

With Jackson no longer on the roster, it's clear that the Grizzlies are angling towards a rebuild. The team acquired four first-round picks for Desmond Bane in their trade with the Orlando Magic over the summer and now have an additional three after this trade with Jackson. The Grizzlies probably won't be able to get as many picks in return for Morant, but it's clear that the future of the franchise does not revolve around him anymore.

Jackson and Morant were once the one-two punch the Grizzlies hoped would lead them to an NBA Finals run someday. While they experienced some success during their time together as teammates, it ultimately did not work out for them. The Grizzlies were victims to the injury bug over the last couple of seasons, which led to their decline in the standings. Now, they find themselves in the lottery with no way to go but down.

Finding the best possible offer for Morant ahead of Thursday's deadline appears to be the likeliest move for the Grizzlies. If it doesn't happen before the end of the week, the Grizzlies will likely look to trade Morant at some point during the offseason. It's crystal clear at this point where the Grizzlies stand, and it would be in their best interest to move on from Morant if Jackson Jr. has also been traded for the package that he got.

The Grizzlies return to the court tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT inside the Golden One Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

