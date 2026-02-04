The Memphis Grizzlies have nearly as much separation from the sixth seed as they do from the 15th. There are 34 games left, but after Wednesday’s trade sending Jaren Jackson Jr. and some pieces to Utah, the objective of the season has changed from survival to developing the youngsters.

Their next game is in Sacramento against the Kings, kicking off a five-game road trip. The Kings are a heavy pick-and-roll team, yet are abysmal on defense. They've lost nine in a row and are desperate to get in the win column. Here is what you need to know.

Key in on the threats

Russell Westbrook, at age 37, is still a terrific athlete and speedster that the Grizzlies must derail. He has to be limited in transition, but the defense can sag off him in the half-court because he is a weak outside shooter, even with space. Drop coverage against him will be more effective than most, since he wants to go to the cup or pass.

Next is Zach LaVine, a dynamic offensive player when he cares, capable of burning defenders on the dribble and pulling up from deep. The Grizzlies should blitz him on screen rolls.

Sacramento’s latest addition, De’Andre Hunter, is not on the injury report, which should put everyone on high alert. He’s a talented player who is having a poor shooting season, but he can’t be given too much space to shoot himself out of a slump, either.

Rebounding

The Grizzlies' front line won’t be as potent following Tuesday’s trade, requiring them to communicate actively, box out and gang rebound at a high level. They’ll probably have to use GG Jackson as a big, and dust off Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who is 6 '7, too. Notably, the Kings are last in rebounding percentage, but this outing will be more even in this department.

Turn on the jets and get to the line

Since no real big man is available, the team will go super small, and it should let them control the pace if the defense is able to force enough misses. Keep in mind that Sacramento is tied for thefifth-slowest defense, and they are awful at guarding in transition, so the long outlet pass can hurt them.

Additionally, the Grizzlies can exploit them further by getting to the line. They likely won’t be able to get over 30 attempts like they did against the Timberwolves, but they should be able to take 20. It would give them a breather from their fast-paced style, while also making Sacramento play more in the half-court.