The one deadline move the Memphis Grizzlies should be prioritizing

The Memphis Grizzlies have won three basketball games in the month of January. Ja Morant has played 79 basketball games across the last now two and a half NBA seasons. Jaren Jackson Jr., despite his recent 2nd half of games struggles, remains the most valuable trade commodity the Memphis Grizzlies could potentially move on from.

Ideally, the tearing down of this era of the Memphis Grizzlies would come as part of separate deals (if not at all - remember Memphis Grizzlies day at ESPN? Those were the days). But that's not the point of this exercise. We're cutting the cord in one seismic swoop.

The trade between the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Ron Holland II, Tobias Harris, 2026 unprotected 1st round pick (via Detroit), 2027 2nd round pick (from Detroit via Milwaukee, unprotected), 2028 unprotected 1st round pick (via Detroit), 2030 1st round pick (lottery protected, becomes 2030 via Detroit and 2031 from Detroit via Dallas 2nd round picks if unconveyed) ,2031 1st round pick (via Sacramento from Minnesota, unprotected)

Detroit Pistons receive: Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar

Sacramento Kings receive: Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, 2032 2nd round pick via Memphis (unprotected)

That's a whale of a deal. Here's why each team does it.

First, the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento lands a swing at a legitimate superstar. No, Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine do not count. Morant, if motivated and available, remains among the most electric talents the NBA has to offer. A Morant/LaVine/Wells/Murray/Sabonis starting five has oodles of potential offensively, and Wells as a defensive stopper is an upgrade over both DeRozan and Monk.

The Kings give Memphis what it seeks for Morant - a future 1st round pick - but it is not theirs, it belongs to Minnesota. And it comes in the year 2031. The 2nd rounder a year later softens that a bit, but Wells - one of the better Sophomore NBA players, and from the Sacramento area - plus the chance to redeem Ja Morant, is worth it.

Next, the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference by a six game margin. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out this season, this is a chance for Detroit to go get to the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best available player on the trade market, is not longer for Detroit - Golden State, Miami, and New York are far more likely destinations.

So the Pistons pull the trigger on the 2nd best available player in this scenario, Jaren Jackson Jr. The former Michigan State Spartan alongside Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Duncan Robinson may very well be a NBA Finals threat. Jaren as the best player on a team is not a championship contender. Jaren are the 2nd, or perhaps even 3rd, best player? That chance, plus a solid end of rotation malleable wing rebounder/defender like John Konchar, is a winner.

But it'll cost Detroit.

And finally, the Memphis Grizzlies

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Are Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris, and Ron Holland II going to help the Memphis Grizzlies win basketball games this season?

No - although simply adding four players that have played at least 30 games so far this season will help availability wise. But truth be told, the stars of this trade are the two "lesser" names - and all the what may eventually bes.

Ron Holland II, a 20-year-old 6'8" wing, is the star of the actual trade players wise. He is raw, so not as helpful to a title contender like Detroit. But in a space like Memphis where he can start next to Cedric Coward long-term and be allowed to compete while making mistakes and learning from them will hold value.

Malik Monk, under contract through 2027 with a player option afterwards, makes roughly what Santi Aldama makes per season. And Monk as a guard/perimeter 6th man alongside Aldama (or Tobias Harris, if Aldama becomes a starter) is a solid 1-2 offensive punch for the Grizzlies as reserves long-term.

The aforementioned Harris has an expiring contract this Summer at roughly $26 million. DeMar DeRozan's contract then expires the year after that - but could be a possible buyout candidate this Summer heading in to the final year of his deal.

The draft picks acquired in this trade, however? They're what the Grizzlies front office will value most.

After this hypothetical trade, the Memphis Grizzlies will have the following draft capital -

2026: Their own pick (7th overall in the NBA Draft Lottery as of January 29th, 2026), Orlando's 1st (currently 16th), and Detroit's 1st (currently 29th). Memphis is also slated to have a 2nd round pick at #33 via Indiana, per Tankathon. FOUR PICKS IN THE TOP 33! That's a lot of ammunition to wheel and deal this offseason/on draft night to go and get "your guy".

2027: Memphis' own first (spoiler - likely a good pick), and Milwaukee's 2nd rounder (which once Giannis is traded will be a good pick).

Beyond that? From 2028-2032, Memphis would have 13 picks across those five drafts, including THREE possible 1sts in 2030. The Grizzlies maintain maximum flexibility, retaining all of their own firsts.

A Ty Jerome/Cedric Coward/Ron Holland II/Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson (2025 1st round pick)/Zach Edey starting five? Or replace Jerome with Darryn Peterson or Kingston Flemings? Plus a bench that includes Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer?

Add a big or two and you're on to something. Still probably not a good basketball team. But the start

Will it happen?

Wishful thinking. This is a very complicated deal, one that Sacramento likely says no to before the Pistons do. Jackson Jr. to Detroit makes a world of sense...but the goal here again was to make the move Memphis must make in one transaction.

And that move for the Grizzlies is to move on.