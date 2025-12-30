Many teams never escape purgatory in a season because of injuries, a drop-off in play, personal drama, or whatever reason, but the fans don’t care for the excuses when they are spending their time and hard-earned money to watch. The Memphis Grizzlies have been hit with adversity, just like many others, but they are capable of more.

So far, they (15-17) have refused to get back to .500 at every turn, and unfortunately for them, find themselves in a matchup with a more serious team. The Philadelphia 76ers are notably better 3-point shooters on the road (37.1 percent) and take nearly five more attempts.

These two squads won’t meet again until March 10 in Philadelphia. Here is what you need to know.

Pressure on Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe

Tyrese Maxey has become one of the NBA’s most dynamic scorers as he gets to his spots easily and nails 39.1 percent of 3-point attempts. The Grizzlies will have to pick him up early when he’s taking the ball upcourt, so he doesn’t walk into open triples. On top of that, they can’t get caught in no man’s land because Maxey is a very good playmaker, setting others up through the drive and kick.

V.J. Edgecombe is their next best option on the dribble because of his first step. He is also effective off the ball, so the Grizzlies have to do a good job of seeing the ball and man at all times, or he’ll light them up for easy treys. On top of that, he and Maxey combine for 10.9 assists. They can’t be overplayed, so shooters like Quentin Grimes and Paul George get open looks.

Unleash the greyhounds and keep the ball moving

The 76ers have lapses when defending and concede the most fastbreak points in the NBA (17.3). It helps that Ja Morant is back, so getting to him so he can carve up the open court on the dribble or via a pass is ideal. Additionally, defending well and creating droughts for Philadelphia will help in this department since misses have a similar effect to turnovers.

Additionally, the 76ers have an above-average defense, but their problem is permitting opponents too many wide-open 3-point attempts. The Grizzlies should be able to exploit that with sharp ball and body movement.

More from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama

Jackson is having one of his best offensive stretches of the season, and Memphis should continue riding that wave. He can put lots of pressure on a defense whenever he stops thinking too much and instead puts his head down and attacks the lane. He’ll be one of the better athletes on the floor, so they’ll need his verticality to get extra possessions, too.

Aldama has only had two decent long-range shooting nights in his last five, and that’s not cutting it. There will be moments when the 76ers help off him, and he needs to make them pay for it.