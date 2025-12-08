Wells, bench brigade lead another Grizzlies victory
Lately, things don't really get started for the Memphis Grizzlies until they go to their bench.
Memphis improved to 11-13 on the season with its seventh victory in 10 games, routing the Blazers 119-96, and doing it with huge contributions again from the reserves. Santi Aldama scored 22, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16, Jock Landale had 15 and Cam Spencer was in double figures for a seventh straight game with 12. The bench scored 22 points in the first quarter alone, and it was never really a game after that.
The starters did just enough, as Zach Edey again handled the rebounding (even with foul trouble) and Jaylen Wells continued his strong all-around play.
After a slow start to the season, Wells, a 2024 second-round pick like Spencer, has come on of late, as his scoring efficiency is aligning with his stingy wing defense. The team's defense as a whole has improved greatly of late; early in the season, they were giving up 145 points to the Miami Heat. They've now held their last two opponents under 100.
Next for Memphis? The Utah Jazz, who can score but don't really stop anyone. The Grizzlies' win over Portland gets the Grizzlies to the 9th spot in the West, within striking distance of both Phoenix and Golden State, and the Warriors are vulnerable so long as Stephen Curry is sidelined.
All of this comes as point guard Ja Morant appears closer to a return, upgraded to doubtful prior to Sunday's game and now with nearly a week to heal and rest prior to Friday's game against the Jazz. Morant made news again off the court -- though actually this was on the court -- as he challenged Blazers star Deni Avdija at halftime on behalf of rookie teammate Cedric Coward.
And of course, the Morant trade rumors are continuing. But even with all that noise, the Grizzlies continue to win, mostly due to players they weren't sure they could count on when the season began.
