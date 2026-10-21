Predicting the Memphis Grizzlies Record Through the First Ten Games of the Season

The Memphis Grizzlies have an opportunity to get off to a strong start to the 2026-27 NBA season, with a schedule that features several winnable matchups during their first 10 games. While Memphis will face some difficult tests against Western Conference contenders, a favorable stretch against teams like the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz could help the Grizzlies build early momentum.

Memphis faces both the Kings and Jazz twice during this opening stretch, giving the team four opportunities to take advantage of favorable matchups. However, road games against the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors and a home bout with the Oklahoma City Thunder will test the Grizzlies early in the season.

If Memphis can take care of business against the teams it should beat while stealing a win or two against tougher competition, a winning record is well within reach.

The Grizzlies might be slated to have the easiest start of the season in the NBA 👀



The opponent win% of their first 10 opponents from last season is 39.3%, the lowest mark amongst all 30 teams



(🖼️ @extrastats) pic.twitter.com/OQrV0Sv3UZ — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) October 18, 2026

Prediction: 6-4. The Grizzlies should be capable of putting together a solid opening 10 games, and their matchups against Sacramento and Utah could be the difference in getting off to a strong start.

Memphis should have a strong defensive core and that will be ahead of many offenses to start the season. With Zach Edey healthy, their young stars, and their improved depth, the question on the Grizzlies success instantly shifts to how quickly Cameron Boozer can make an impact, and opening with a soft schedule will provide him a huge opportunity to do so.

Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.

Eric Jay Santos

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward Micheal Ajayi (10) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Memphis Grizzlies should be expected to face an uphill battle this season, though their early schedule features a few favorable matchups that could help them gain momentum. The Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and New Orleans Pelicans will all be looking to climb back into the playoff picture after falling short of a top-six seed. This gives rookie Cameron Boozer some breathing room to build chemistry with his teammates, while Ty Jerome and Zach Edey can get back into the swing of things as well. A 5-5 record through the first ten games is a reasonable expectation for Memphis.”

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo (right) talks with forward Cedric Coward (23) and center Zach Edey (14) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Can anyone promise that Zach Edey will stay healthy for all 10 games? Because if anyone can, the projection gets better. The Grizzlies' schedule actually lends itself to a strong start -- they don't play any expected elite teams early. The three most talented opponents in the first 10 come in the final three of those contests: the Pacers, Thunder and Raptors. Before that, there are two against the Kings and one against the Pelicans, expected to be two of the weaker teams in the West.

The Trail Blazers and Jazz could be better, but Memphis may match up fairly well, giving them a shot at one or two of those three games. And the Warriors are undermanned, without Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

It's reasonable to expect Memphis, if healthy, to start at worst 4-3 before that tougher stretch. A 5-5 start wouldn't be half bad, but 6-4 is definitely doable. Which would start to get some attention on Beale Street."