Given how strong the Western Conference looks, a cameo in the postseason play-in tournament looks like the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling in 2026-27.

Whether that would benefit the franchise long-term is debatable, but if there’s an improvement on 25-57 that has the Griz even flirting with getting swept by the Thunder like they were in ‘25, a lot of things will have gone right.

It means Zack Edey probably stayed healthy and emerged as one of the NBA’s most dominant centers. Cam Boozer is in the Rookie of the Year conversation. How did the Wizards do? Cedric Coward took a leap. He may never be Kawhi Leonard, but an approximation wouldn’t be so bad if he’s kept away from fraudulent tree-planters. Keep carbon footprints off his mind at all costs.

Ja Morant was effectively replaced by the next point guard to emerge as Memphis’ leading scorer. Come again?

Jan 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Well, if the Grizzlies have won enough games to land among the Western Conference’s top 10, they’ll be a .500 team because the guy at the controls has emerged as the go-to guy down the stretch, likely pacing the team in points. Morant may not have played often last season for a variety of the reason, but he was the guy when it mattered most in games for years. Whether his replacement will be someone currently on the roster or will be one of the lottery picks the team is going to make over the coming years, continuing the legacy of Mike Conley Jr. and Morant will be a priority in Memphis.

Edey and Coward have the potential to be special two-way players, impacting the game at both ends, but neither is a natural go-to scorer this early in their careers. Boozer will stuff the stat sheet and likely put the ball in the basket effectively, but unlike AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson or Darius Acuff, it would surprise me to see him lead his team in scoring as a rookie. Wing Jaylen Wells continues to make strides as a high-level 3-and-D guy, but the former second-round pick is unlikely to average more than 15 points in his third season.

That leaves Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Walter Clayton Jr., Cam Spencer or Javon Small to take advantage of their opportunity in this pie-in-the-sky scenario we’re cooking up. D'Angelo Russell is expected to be bought out.

1. Ty Jerome

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerome supplied a much-needed boost for Grizzlies fans in the 15-game cameo he made last season. It's true that he possibly could've played more had Memphis not been tanking, but he looked to have improved on the form that made him one of the Sixth Man of the Year finalists with the Cavs in '24-'25, averaging just shy of 20 points per game. Jerome didn't debut until Jan. 31 after suffering a groin strain in the preseason but impressed in hitting multiple 3-pointers in every game. Memphis fans can look back on a 21-point, 9-rebound, 9-assist game in an upset of Denver on March 18 and dream about the possibilities. Jerome shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc in that game nd put together a dominant 25 minutes, which was basically his limit in Year 1 with the franchise. The Griz went 1-13 the rest of the way, Jerome played only twice, and being able to select Boozer No. 3 ended up being the reward in the final season in which tanking would be rewarded. Jerome had started 10 of his 229 NBA games in stops in Phoenix, OKC, Golden State and Cleveland upon entering the league in 2019-20, but was in Tuomas Iisalo's starting five for each 15 of his games. Consider him the clubhouse favorite to emerge as the guy who gets the keys to the Grizzlies come October.

2. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pippen has primarily been a backup with the Grizzlies since making the roster in 2023-24 after proving himself as a two-way player. Scottie Pippen's oldest living son played at storied Sierra Canyon in the L.A. suburbs, thrived at Vanderbilt and made his way into the NBA despite being undrafted. He's a solid distributor, plays with a great motor and has averaged 10.2 points over his career despite playing just over 21 minutes per game as mostly a reserve. He's probably best suited to be a sparkplug off the bench since he's a pest on defense and has been foul-prone, but can make another leap if his shooting improves and he cuts down his turnovers.

3. Walter Clayton Jr.

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clayton started six games after arriving in Memphis from Utah in the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal, but he raised some eyebrows since his game was different than what was expected from him as a rookie after winning a national championship at Florida. During the draft process, he was compared to Stephen Curry, although those were hyperbolic extreme best-case scenarios if we're being realistic. Still, what the No. 19 pick in the '25 draft had put on display with the Gators and before that playing for Rick Pitino at Iona, was a standout whose confidence and proficiency shooting the ball set up everything else. As an NBA rookie with the Jazz and Griz, he shot barely 30 percent from 3-point range, which will undoubtedly improve as he gets more comfortable. What stood out most was his passing, as he ranked highly statistically in dimes on drives late in the season and had a 14-assist game in a blowout win in Indiana on March 1, setting a rookie franchise record for assists. He's on the smaller side and will never be a great defender, but Clayton Jr. has to be viewed as a contender to make a leap and potentially surprise even after having his Summer League experience spoiled due to a knee sprain.

4. Cam Spencer

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one will confuse Spencer with a traditional point guard, but having multiple guys Memphis can play through who aren't primarily shooters creates the opportunity for him to run with the first unit as a floor-spacer. His aggressive mentality serves him well in that regard because you don't have to tell him twice that he's got a green light and was one of the NBA's best shooters in his second season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. Spencer averaged 5.6 assists over his 72 games (20 starts) and can excel in his role. He's a national champion too, having thrived next to Stephon Castle in his lone season at UConn and winning a title in '24. While his path to being a go-to scorer in the NBA is an unconventional one since he started his career at Loyola-Maryland and he joined his brother in thriving in lacrosse as a kid, Spencer s an elite shooter who is gifted enough to be an x-factor for Memphis in whatever role he winds up deployed.

5. Javon Small

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting at East Carolina, Oklahoma State and West Virginia from 2023-25, the Grizzlies liked what they saw from Small and made him the 48th pick of the '25 draft. He split his time with the G League's Hustle and the big club, impressing over his 41 games the way Pippen once did as a two-way player. Small shot over 42 percent from 3-point range, defended well and averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 assists. Clayton's injury issues gave Small the Summer League stage to strut his stuff and he excelled on both ends of the floor in running the show as the Griz landed in the Las Vegas Summer League final. There are a lot of guys seemingly ahead of him, but Iisalo's preference of having fresh, active guards on the floor at all times gives him an opportunity to make an impact.