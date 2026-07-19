What to Expect as Boozer's Grizzlies take on Yaxel's Warriors in NBA Summer League Championship
In this story:
In the 2026 NBA Summer League Quarter Finals, Cameron Boozer led all scorers with 24 points on an efficient night from the field (10/13 FG) while pulling down 7 rebounds; this matchup came against Yaxel Lendeborg's Warriors.
In the 2026 Summer League Semi Finals against the Houston Rockets, Cam finished 2nd in the game in plus-minus, despite a poor shooting night overall, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds (7 OREB), a positive 5 assist-to-3-turnover ratio, along with a pair of stocks. While single game plus minus for individuals can be noisy, this stat implies Cam helps his team outscore their opponents while on the floor through things like his gravity, rebounding, and decision making, even when his shot isn't falling.
Cedric Coward showed up and showed out for Memphis in this matchup against the Rockets, exploding for 19 points in the 2nd half, finishing with 28 points overall, along with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 three-pointers made.
How to Watch Grizzlies & Warriors Summer League Championship Game
The Grizzlies will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Summer League Vegas title game at 9pm EST on Sunday July 19th, airing on ESPN.
The Grizzlies haven't won a summer league title since 2019, where they were led by Memphis legend Brandon Clarke. The Warriors haven't won a summer league title since 2013, orchestrated by a fiery young ball of energy named Draymond Green.
The first day of Summer League opened with Yaxel Lendeborg eurostepping into a bump-and-finish floater past Cameron Boozer. Not long after, Boozer got his revenge with a 24pt performance in the Quarter Finals.
Boozer has averaged 18 PTS – 8 REB – 3.6 AST/3.2 TO – 1.8 STL while shooting 46-29-84 through 5 Summer League games.
Lendeborg has averaged 14 PTS – 6 REB – 4.4 AST / 2 TO – 1.4 STL – 0.8 BLK while shooting 45-36-78 through 5 Summer League games.
After their most recent matchup, Yaxel said, "I liked this one. a lot better than that Michigan vs. Duke one", sharing his excitement to play against a fellow lottery pick in Boozer.
Boozer and Lendeborg are considered two analytics darlings in the NBA Draft community because their high impact metrics (BPM) often translate to their teams winning basketball games – welcome to The Spreadsheets Superbowl.
Boozer has won every major tournament he's ever played in until this most recent March Madness, which Lendeborg's Michigan team won on a dominant run to the title.
Both players rate Top-5 in Summer League by BPM, as of July 14th, 2026, via Logan Adams.
These two big forwards impact the game in notable ways on both e ds of the floor, especially in areas like rebounding, playmaking, scoring inside, and defensive instincts.
Whoever leads their team to triumph claims the Summer League throne along with eternal bragging rights as the BPM darling of the summer, and potentially of the whole draft class.
Don't worry, Grizzlies fans, you can put your trust in the new hero of your story; as Cam said himself:
"Do not fear, Boozer is here."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK