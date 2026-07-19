In the 2026 NBA Summer League Quarter Finals, Cameron Boozer led all scorers with 24 points on an efficient night from the field (10/13 FG) while pulling down 7 rebounds; this matchup came against Yaxel Lendeborg's Warriors.

Cameron Boozer led the way for Memphis in last night's win!



🏀 24 PTS (game-high)

🏀 7 REB

🏀 10-13 FGM



The #3 overall pick and the Grizzlies punch their ticket to the @NBASummerLeague Semifinals 👏pic.twitter.com/zfMZaB48vU — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2026

In the 2026 Summer League Semi Finals against the Houston Rockets, Cam finished 2nd in the game in plus-minus, despite a poor shooting night overall, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds (7 OREB), a positive 5 assist-to-3-turnover ratio, along with a pair of stocks. While single game plus minus for individuals can be noisy, this stat implies Cam helps his team outscore their opponents while on the floor through things like his gravity, rebounding, and decision making, even when his shot isn't falling.

Cedric Coward showed up and showed out for Memphis in this matchup against the Rockets, exploding for 19 points in the 2nd half, finishing with 28 points overall, along with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 three-pointers made.

Cedric Coward guided Memphis to an NBA Summer League Championship berth tonight!



🐻 28 PTS (19 in 2H, game-high)

🐻 6 REB

🐻 5 AST

🐻 4 3PM



The @memgrizz will face the winner of Warriors/Lakers tomorrow night at 9:00pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/TcsdAApoLB — NBA (@NBA) July 19, 2026

How to Watch Grizzlies & Warriors Summer League Championship Game

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eleventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg after he was selected by the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Grizzlies will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Summer League Vegas title game at 9pm EST on Sunday July 19th, airing on ESPN.

The Grizzlies haven't won a summer league title since 2019, where they were led by Memphis legend Brandon Clarke. The Warriors haven't won a summer league title since 2013, orchestrated by a fiery young ball of energy named Draymond Green.

YAXEL LENDEBORG GOING AT CAM BOOZER. 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/qUgI715712 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 14, 2026

The first day of Summer League opened with Yaxel Lendeborg eurostepping into a bump-and-finish floater past Cameron Boozer. Not long after, Boozer got his revenge with a 24pt performance in the Quarter Finals.

Boozer has averaged 18 PTS – 8 REB – 3.6 AST/3.2 TO – 1.8 STL while shooting 46-29-84 through 5 Summer League games.

Lendeborg has averaged 14 PTS – 6 REB – 4.4 AST / 2 TO – 1.4 STL – 0.8 BLK while shooting 45-36-78 through 5 Summer League games.

After their most recent matchup, Yaxel said, "I liked this one. a lot better than that Michigan vs. Duke one", sharing his excitement to play against a fellow lottery pick in Boozer.

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Cam Boozer 📸 pic.twitter.com/3HGcJjP8lU — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) July 15, 2026

Boozer and Lendeborg are considered two analytics darlings in the NBA Draft community because their high impact metrics (BPM) often translate to their teams winning basketball games – welcome to The Spreadsheets Superbowl.

Boozer has won every major tournament he's ever played in until this most recent March Madness, which Lendeborg's Michigan team won on a dominant run to the title.

Both players rate Top-5 in Summer League by BPM, as of July 14th, 2026, via Logan Adams.

These two big forwards impact the game in notable ways on both e ds of the floor, especially in areas like rebounding, playmaking, scoring inside, and defensive instincts.

Whoever leads their team to triumph claims the Summer League throne along with eternal bragging rights as the BPM darling of the summer, and potentially of the whole draft class.

Don't worry, Grizzlies fans, you can put your trust in the new hero of your story; as Cam said himself:



"Do not fear, Boozer is here."