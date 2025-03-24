Trae Young T’d Up For Encouraging Fans to Boo Referee
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 132-119 on Sunday. Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists. Young, who averages 7.5 free throw attempts a game, shot 11 against the Sixers, making 10 of them.
Despite the glut of shooting fouls Young drew during the game, he was not rewarded with an and-one on what appeared to be a pretty nice play during the fourth quarter. Referee John Goble ruled that the foul was on the floor and took away the basket. Young disagreed and the fans started to boo.
That's when Young started gesturing to the crowd, encouraing them to continue to voice their displeasure with the call. By the time he started doing a thumbs down he had earned himself a technical foul.
Philadelphia's Rickey Council IV then missed the free throw, which may indicate that the ball was not lying and Young deserved credit for the hoop. Either way, the Hawks won and are now just one game below .500 on the season.