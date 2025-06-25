2025 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker, Updates, Trades, and Reaction From Tonight's First Round
The 2025 NBA Draft has finally arrived.
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to be one of the biggest days of the NBA offseason. This draft has a clear top two in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper respectively, but there could be a lot of movement and trades made tonight at any point from the third selection onwards. Unlike last year, the Atlanta Hawks will not be at the top of the draft board where they selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher out of JL Bourg.
The draft will kickoff tonight with the Dallas Mavericks picking 1st and there's no doubt that Flagg will be the selection for Dallas. Months after trading away Luka Doncic, they now will add one of the best prospects in recent memory to their team to pair with Anthony Davis and, potentially this season, Kyrie Irving. The San Antonio Sours made a major jump in the lottery to get the second overall pick and will likely take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper at that spot. From there, it's anyone's guess what the Philadelphia 76ers will do at the third overall pick. There's been a lot of smoke about possibly selectingg Baylor guard V.J Edgecombe at that spot, but it's also possible that the 76ers go in a different direction with Texas guard Tre Johnson or Duke wing Kon Knueppel. Rutgers wing Ace Bailey has made it clear he does not want to play for the 76ers, but could they select him anyways? The 76ers could also trade down, adding further intrigue to one of the more confusing rosters in the NBA.
Atlanta had two selections in the first round, but traded the 22nd overall pick in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks. While Porzingis's track record of injuries means that the Hawks cannot eliminate the possibility of selecting a center, it does give Atlanta more insurance. They still have the 13th overall selection and could use it on a center or a wing in order to build up their depth. It also can't be ruled out that Atlanta trades up into the top-10 in order to get Duke center Khaman Maluach.
There is intrigue elsewhere though. Will Ace Bailey fall to the Wizards at 6? Could the Thunder, Nets or Jazz be plotting a move up? What do the Suns do at #10? Are any blockbuster trades going to be made tonight? Where will Florida standout guard Walter Clayton Jr go? How will this center class shake out?
Be sure to keep track of everything that is happening in tonight's first round by staying locked in right here.
Here’s the full list of teams selecting in the *entire first round* of the **2025 NBA Draft**, in order:
1. Dallas Mavericks -
2. San Antonio Spurs -
3. Philadelphia 76ers -
4. Charlotte Hornets -
5. Utah Jazz -
6. Washington Wizards -
7. New Orleans Pelicans -
8. Brooklyn Nets -
9. Toronto Raptors -
10. Phoenix Suns (via HOU) -
11. Portland Trail Blazers -
12. Chicago Bulls -
13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) -
14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) -
15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) -
16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL) -
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) -
18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) -
19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) -
20. Miami Heat (via GSW) -
21. Utah Jazz (via MIN) -
22. Brooklyn Nets (via LAL) -
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via IND) -
24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) -
25. Orlando Magic -
26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) -
27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) -
28. Boston Celtics -
29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) -
30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) -