2024 NBA Mock Draft: Zaccharie Risacher Remains No. 1 in Bleacher Report's Final Mock Draft
There are less than 12 hours until the 2024 NBA Draft begins and their is potential for there to be a lot of movement ahead of tonight. The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 1 pick in tonight's draft and what they end up doing is still a bit of a mystery, though there is a favorite for the No. 1 pick tonight.
Heading into tonight, Zaccharie Risacher is the favorite to go No. 1 in the draft. The Hawks have worked him out and seem to like the French forward. There is still discussion around Alex Sarr and UConn center Donovan Clingan, but Risacher is the favorite heading into tonight. In the final mock draft by Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman, Risacher is the pick.
Team: JL Bourg-en-Bresse
Position: SG/SF
Size: 6'8", 204 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: French
Pro Comparison: Harrison Barnes
"The Atlanta Hawks have worked out Donovan Clingan and Matas Buzelis. And despite failing to get Alex Sarr in the building, sources tell Bleacher Report that Sarr is higher on Atlanta's board than both.
Still, Zaccharie Risacher remains the projected pick at No. 1 if the Hawks stick.
While scouts continue to debate the height of his ceiling, there is a perceived level of certainty tied to his positional size, shooting, and defensive tools/quickness. That could sway the Hawks to lean Risacher's way without a sure-thing star at the top. Injury problems with Saddiq Bey and AJ Griffin could also help the case for Risacher to Atlanta."
From this mock, it still sounds like Sarr might be a possibility, but it does seem like things have shifted away from that. There is a chance that the Hawks take Risacher No. 1 and then make a deal for Clingan. Right now though, most signs point to the Hawks sticking at No. 1 and taking Risacher.
Stay tuned for the latest updates for tonight. As we saw last night with the massive Mikal Bridges deal, things could get wild tonight across the league.