2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Three Things To Watch Tomorrow Night For the Atlanta Hawks
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is tomorrow night and while it is going to be highly anticipated to see which team lands Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, the Atlanta Hawks will not be one of those teams. Unlike last season, the Hawks don't have a shot at landing the No. 1 pick, but that does not mean that it won't be very important for new general manager Onsi Saleh.
Here are three things to watch heading into tomorrow night's lottery.
1. Will the Hawks get the 13th pick?
Atlanta is guaranteed to have one first round pick (Lakers Pick at No. 22), but they could have another one in the lottery. The Hawks acquired this pick in the Kevin Huerter trade three years ago and if it lands outside of the top 12, the it is theirs. Sacramento enters the lottery in position No. 13, with a 3.8% chance of moving into the top four and a 0.8% chance of winning the lottery. The pick will either move into the top four, stay at 13, or move down one spot to 14. The odds highly favor Atlanta to get the pick and it would be a useful asset to a team that is still building a contending roster. Given the uncertainty of what the Kings roster will be next season, this could be the last chance Atlanta has for it to convey.
2. What happens with the pick Atlanta owes San Antonio?
Due to the Dejounte Murray trade three years ago, the Spurs own the Hawks pick this season, giving them two shots at landing the No. 1 pick and getting Flagg. Now, that pick is projected to be 14th, with a 3.4% chance of moving into the top four and a 0.4% chance of winning the lottery. We will know quickly if the Hawks pick has moved into the top four. The Hawks could come out fine, but it would be a disaster if this pick moved into the top four or worse, into No. 1.
3. Will there be a surprise jump to No. 1 from another team?
The Hawks had a 3% chance to get the No. 1 pick at last year's lottery, but won and came away with Zaccharie Risacher, who was a finalist for rookie of the year. Depending on how the lottery shakes out, it could have an impact on who Atlanta is able to select. For instance, Duke center Khaman Maluach is a popular target among Hawks fans and draft analyst for the team and if you want him to fall to No. 13, you might be rooting for Chicago or Toronto to jump into the top four so he could fall. Maluach has been mocked to those two teams pretty consistently at No. 7 and No. 10 and while there are other players who could fit the Hawks, he is just one example of how the lottery could affect the order.
