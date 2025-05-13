2025 NBA Mock Draft: First Mock Since The Lottery Sees Hawks Take High-Level Guard Plus Big Time Center Prospect
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
In the first mock draft since the lottery, ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have Atlanta selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson at No. 13 and Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 22 pick:
Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State
Freshman | TS%: 63.2
Scouting report: "Richardson broke through as a surprise one-and-done at Michigan State, earning a major role and impressing with his poise and versatility in the backcourt. There has been some dissonance for evaluators between his strong analytic profile and the eye test, with terrific all-around productivity but average physical tools and some questions as to whether he can handle full-time point guard duties in the long run.
Richardson has plenty of fans among the league's executives, but his range might be a little wider than some of the other players projected in this part of the draft.
NBA intel and fit: The Hawks made encouraging strides this season, with the additions of Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher injecting youth and depth into their starting five. Atlanta changed leadership in the offseason and is still searching for a president of basketball operations, but should be looking to cultivate depth through the draft much the same. Richardson's feel and versatility at either guard spot would give them a useful connective option to mix in alongside their young roster."
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
Freshman | TS%: 58.7
Scouting report: "Sorber isn't expected to conduct much on-court activity during the predraft process as he recovers from foot surgery in February. Still, his strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, length, physicality and skill level as a pick-and-roll finisher are attractive qualities at 19 years old that should draw plenty of attention in this portion of the draft.
NBA intel and fit: The Hawks acquired the Lakers' pick as part of the Dyson Daniels-Dejounte Murray trade, their second selection in the first round. With Clint Capela an unrestricted free agent, it makes sense for the Hawks to think about drafting a successor to back up Onyeka Okongwu at the center position."
Both players would fill needs and Richardson has been a popular pick for the Hawks at No. 13 in different mock drafts.
The Hawks have a few needs heading into the offseason (in no particular order): interior defense, shooting, forward depth/size, and another ball handler. Richardson (6'3, 185 LBS) had a very good freshman season with the Spartans, averaging 12.1 PPG on 49% shooting from the field and 41% from three on 3.2 three point attempts per game. If the Hawks elected to not bring back Caris LeVert, Richardson would be an interesting player to try and fill that void. He is not a pure point guard, averaging only 1.9 APG last season, but could give the Hawks some scoring pop off the bench.
The Hawks are going to have a need at the backup center this offseason with both Clint Capela and Larry Nance heading toward unrestricted free agency. Sorber was injured this season, but he has loads of talent and could go even higher than this. As a defender and rebounder, he would make plenty of sense.
Woo has the Hawks picking Richardson at No. 13 and he linked him to the Hawks last month as their most "likely" pick at No. 13.
"Richardson made a good case for himself this season as a solid complementary player with room to grow, displaying well-rounded ability at Michigan State and solid effort playing on and off the ball. That versatility makes sense with the Hawks' current personnel as a plug-and-play option, rotating in behind and alongside Trae Young and Dyson Daniels with the ability to balance lineups.
The Hawks should also be considering bigs at this spot to develop frontcourt depth, with names such as Joan Beringer and Noa Essengue (both international players) offering interesting upside."
This is going to be a big draft for the Hawks front office, no matter what they decide to do with the two picks. Let's see what transpires.
Additional Links
2025 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Atlanta Hawks Land 13th Pick Thanks to Trade With Sacramento
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Ja Morant To Brooklyn, Cam Johnson To Atlanta, Claxton To Memphis
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Open to Exploring Best Fits Outside of Milwaukee; Is Atlanta An Option?