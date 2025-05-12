2025 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Atlanta Hawks Land 13th Pick Thanks to Trade With Sacramento
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Here are the entire lottery results from tonight:
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte
5. Utah
6. Washington
7. New Orleans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston
11. Portland
12. Chicago
13. Atlanta (via Sacramento)
14. San Antonio (via Atlanta)
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. Could they use those picks to fill the bench or will they look to veteran help? There is a month for the Hawks to decide how to go about their future, but tonight was a success for Atlanta.
Additional Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Ja Morant To Brooklyn, Cam Johnson To Atlanta, Claxton To Memphis
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Open to Exploring Best Fits Outside of Milwaukee; Is Atlanta An Option?
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Time, TV Channel, Odds and Team Order