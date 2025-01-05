2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Take Potential Franchise Center In The First Round
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the NBA's most interesting teams this season. At times, they look like they could be a real threat in the playoffs, maybe not to win the championship or even make the conference finals, but as a team you don't want to play early on. They have wins over Boston, two wins over the Knicks, two over the Cavs, and more. At other times though, they look like a young and inexperienced team that is still growing together and learning how to play together. There is a lot of optimism about their future, but there are going to be bumps along the way.
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long ways away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). As things stand right now, the Hawks would only have the Lakers pick and it would be a later pick in the first round. After a bumpy stretch of play, the Lakers seem to have found something and are playing well. They are currently No. 4 in the Western Conference and could continue to climb.
In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Hawks taking an intriguing center with the No. 20 overall pick.
20. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Thomas Sorber
Team: Georgetown
Position: C
Size: 6'10", 255 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu
"There's been no freshman wall yet to slow down Thomas Sorber. He just dominated Coppin State with 22 points, 12 boards, four blocks and three assists after a 19-point, four-block game in a win at Seton Hall.
His strength and interior skill have been too much for opponents in the paint, while the passing and disruptive defense continue to give Sorber extra layers.
He's slightly undersized at 6'10" for a post-player center, but he's also attempted 22 threes this year—a promising sign regardless of the results."
The center position is a bit of a mystery for the Hawks going forward. Both Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr are being mentioned in trade talks leading up to the deadline and they are on expiring deals. Onyeka Okongwu is signed long-term, but he has not proven to be a high-level starter yet. Landry Fields and the rest of the front office have to figure out what to do at this position moving forward and a player like Sorber is certainly an option if the Hawks are going to be picking in this range.
