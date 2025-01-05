NBA Analyst Says The Hawks Need A Big Breakout From No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the NBA's most interesting teams this season. At times, they look like they could be a real threat in the playoffs, maybe not to win the championship or even make the conference finals, but as a team you don't want to play early on. They have wins over Boston, two wins over the Knicks, two over the Cavs, and more. At other times though, they look like a young and inexperienced team that is still growing together and learning how to play together. There is a lot of optimism about their future, but there are going to be bumps along the way.
One of the reasons for the optimism is 2024 No.1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. The Hawks chose Risacher with the first pick in the draft and hoped that he would be a crucial part of their future in building a winner. He has been a very good defender for most of the season, but has had struggles on offense. He is currently shooting 40% from the field and 28% from three. The three point shooting is a bit of a surprise considering he was lauded for his shooting as a prospect, but there is a lot of optimism that he is going to be much better in the future.
Bleacher Report Analyst Greg Swartz named Risacher as a player the Hawks desperately need to break out in 2025:
Age: 19
Season: 1st
"The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft is having an OK rookie season, serving as a full-time starter for a now fun Atlanta Hawks team while averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.7 minutes.
We weren't expecting big things out of Risacher this year despite his draft position (hello, Harrison Barnes player comp). Simply looking like a good role player for now is fine, especially if the teenager can continue to improve his shot efficiency (28.9 percent from three).
Breakout Timeline: ASAP
If the Hawks want to cement themselves as a playoff team in the East, they'll need Risacher to begin his breakout as soon as possible.
The reality is that we're more likely to see a second-year leap from the 6'8" wing rather than major in-season improvements, especially given his limited offensive role alongside Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter and others."
While the Hawks would love to be a playoff team this season, the development of their young talent is more important and there are going to be ups and downs with that. I think is is more likely to see big development from Risacher next season than a sudden improvement this season, but his strengths should not be overlooked either. He is a good defender and does a lot of little things well on the court. Everything else should come in time and Risacher will be an improved player.
