2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Has Atlanta Selecting Elite Passer and A Versatile Big
We are eight days away from the NBA Draft.
hile the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings and they have the No. 22 pick, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks have a chance to add some valuable players to their roster in three weeks.
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and the two new hires to the front office, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie.
In the latest mock from ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, the Hawks are making two interesting picks that fill needs:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)
Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU
Freshman | TS%: 51.3
Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 199
Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-10¼
"Rival teams' read on the Hawks has been that they'll look to pair a big man and a guard, presuming they keep both of their first-round picks (Nos. 13 and 22). The order they go about prioritizing those needs might hinge on what happens in front of them. Demin's playmaking talent becomes an intriguing value bet if he makes it to this part of the draft, with big men including Essengue, Joan Beringer and Asa Newell among potential candidates at this slot.
Demin has cast a wide net on the workout circuit, scheduling a range of teams while looking to showcase his talent in competitive settings. He has interest from teams inside the top 10, but scenarios are also in play where he could slip out of the lottery. His combination of excellent size and passing vision should allow him to play all over the perimeter, provided he makes progress with his jump shot, an area he demonstrated effectively during an impressive pro day workout."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan
Junior | TS%: 56.6
Height without shoes: 6-10½ | Weight: 251
Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-2¼
"Feedback on Wolf from teams has been mixed in the predraft process, as he's a somewhat unorthodox prospect who some view as a more situational fit. His inside-out versatility and passing skills at his size separate him from the other bigs in this class. There are also real questions he has to answer surrounding his inconsistent shooting and foul line struggles (34% on 3-pointers, 59% on free throws), and whether he'll defend at a high level.
If the Hawks go with a perimeter player with their pick at No. 13, adding a big later in the draft at No. 22 makes sense, with Wolf making for an interesting fit in big, versatile lineups with Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu up front."
These two picks make sense for needs that the Hawks have on their roster, though they are passing on some players that I like more at those spots. Demin is a talented passer, but his shooting is a concern. Passing on a potentially elite defender in Collin Murray-Boyles (15th to OKC) is risky for the Hawks who could use more high-level perimeter defenders around Trae Young.
It feels like the Hawks are going to take a big man in this draft, though it should be noted they don't have to and could fill the spots behind Onyeka Okongwu with veteran players. Atlanta has been linked to a few big men in this draft, from Asa Newell, Khaman Maluach, Derik Queen, and Joan Beringer and it would not be a surprise if the Hawks select one. Wolf has defensive concerns, but he is a dribble-pass-shoot big who could really give the Hawks offense a boost off the bench.
There are going to be plenty of rumors and intel coming out over the next eight days. What the Hawks new look front office decides to do next Wednesday is anyone's guess and anything might be on the table.