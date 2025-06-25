All Hawks

2025 NBA Mock Draft: What Will The Atlanta Hawks do In Tonight's Draft?

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Draft day has arrived.

The 2024-2025 NBA season officially came to a close Sunday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the championship over the Indiana Pacers. Unlike other major sports, the offseason is literally around the corner in the NBA, and we have already seen major moves being made. The Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane, and yesterday, the Houston Rockets made a big move to acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix. There is sure to be more on the way, and the 2025 NBA Draft will provide plenty of opportunity for fireworks

While the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery, and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings, but they no longer have the No. 22 pick after dealing for Kristaps Porzingis last night. In his media availability on Monday, Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh reiterated that Atlanta was going to take the best player on the board.

Here is my first and only mock draft for tonight's first round.

1. Dallas- Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

2. San Antonio- Dylan Harper, PG, Rutgers

3. Philadelphia- VJ Edgecomb, G, Baylor

4. Charlotte- Kon Kneuppel, F, Duke

5. Utah- Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

6. Washington- Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

7. New Orleans- Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

8. Brooklyn- Kasparas Jakuconis, G, Illinois

9. Toronto- Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

10. Phoenix- Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

11. Portland- Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

12. Chicago- Derik Queen, C, Maryland

13. Atlanta (via SAC)- Cedric Coward, SG, Washington State

14. San Antonio (via ATL) - Joan Beringer, C, France

15. Oklahoma City (via MIA)- Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

16. Memphis (via ORL)- Noa Essengue, F, France

17. Minnesota (via DET) - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

18. Washington (via Mem)- Egor Demin, G, BYU

19. Brooklyn- Asa Newell, F, Georgia

20. Miami (via GSW)- Danny Wolf, C/F, Michigan

21. Utah (via MIN)- Nigue Clifford, G/F, Colorado State

22. Brooklyn (via ATL)- Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

23. New Orleans (via IND)- Will Riley, G/F, Illinois

24. OKC (via LAC)- Huge Gonzalez, G, Spain

25. Orlando (via DEN)- Walter Clayton Jr, G, Florida

26. Brooklyn- Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

27. Brooklyn- Nolan Traore, PG, France

28. Boston- Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

29. Phoenix (via CLE)- Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC): Noah Penda, F, France

