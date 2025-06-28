2026 NBA Mock Draft: Three New Mocks See Atlanta Land A Top Ten Pick Thanks To Draft Night Trade With Pelicans
The 2025 NBA Draft is now in the books and now, the attention will go to what is expected to be a loaded 2026 class. While some classes don't live up to the hype, the 2026 class has a chance to be historically good.
The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night that netted them the 23rd pick and a 2026 unprotected first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee). The trade shocked many in the NBA and given how tough the Western Conference is, plus New Orleans roster not being one of the strongest in the NBA, that pick has high potential for the Hawks. At worst it feels like a lottery pick, but there is a chance it could be a top five pick if things go poorly for New Orleans or Milwaukee.
In the first mock draft for 2026 from CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein, Atlanta has the No. 2 pick and selects BYU wing AJ Dybantsa:
"Dybantsa is the most naturally talented prospect in the class. A 6-9 jumbo wing with an elastic body type and extreme court coverage, he's the prototype of a modern NBA wing. While the talent and scoring prowess have been glaring since he was an underclassman, he seemed to plateau just a bit during his senior year of high school. More recently, he has impressed with the USA Basketball U19 team that will now travel to Switzerland to compete in the FIBA World Cup next week."
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had the Hawks land the No. 6 pick and selecting Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou:
"Tounde Yessoufou capitalized on a handful of opportunities where NBA scouts were allowed in the building. His 24-point Nike Hoop Summit game against the U.S. was eye-opening, as it showed his continued improvement as a scorer and shotmaker.
Otherwise, Yessoufou had built a reputation around his powerful frame, athleticism and motor, a combination he used for transition and defense. But he has started to complement his outstanding physical abilities with sharper footwork, touch and shooting skills."
ESPN's Jonathan Givony has Atalnta picking eighth and selecting North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson:
"At 6-9, Wilson looks the part with an outstanding frame, length and developing two-way versatility that could be harnessed into a very intriguing package long term. He can push off the defensive glass and pass on the move.
Wilson's intensity level and outside shooting need work, but he has attributes you can't teach and is loaded with long-term upside."
It is safe to say, this could be a very valuable pick for the Hawks. Not only that, Atlanta will also have two first round selections in this draft. San Antonio has the rights to swap picks with Atlanta, but given the Hawks recent moves, they could be in better position than the Spurs next year and not have to give them a favorable pick.
It has been an exciting start to the offseason for the Hawks and there are still moves to make.