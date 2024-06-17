Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields: "Today, We Are Planning On Picking at No. 1"
The 2024 NBA Draft is almost a week away.
The Atlanta Hawks have been trying to figure out what to do with the No. 1 pick ever since they shocked the NBA world and won the 2024 Draft Lottery. There has been a lot of discussion about who the Hawks should take, with the majority of the conversation revolving around French prospects Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher and lately, UConn center Donovan Clingan has been getting a lot of attention. It is an important decision for this franchise and one they will have to make soon.
Today, Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields met with the media and answered questions ahead of the 2024 Draft. Fields was asked about the possibility of trading back and getting multiple picks versus staying at No. 1 and here is what he had to say:
"Yeah, so we as a group have looked at a ton of different scenarios, keep the pick, trade back in the draft, and all of the things that you are talking about and where we are right now is that we will pick No. 1, but yeah I don't think it would be wise for us to not go over those scenarios, but there have been a ton that we have gone over and we will continuously go over those as well."
When asked if he was committed to using the No. 1 pick, heere was Fields answer:
"Today, we are planning on picking at No. 1"
It seems like everything is on the table for the Hawks and a lot can change in the next week. Fields also talked about how locked in the Hawks board is right now and what it would take for a player to jump another and get to No. 1:
"I would say that a week ago, it was wider than it is now, the board is definetly shaping up and tiering itself out. In order to be No. 1, it has to be a guy that we see as a great fit for us, not just for the next day, but for the future as well."