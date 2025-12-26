Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
Are the Los Angeles Clippers starting to turn things around?
After an injury to Ivica Zubac seemed to crush the Clippers’ chances of saving their season, Los Angeles has won back-to-back games over the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. The Clips are still just 8-21 this season, but they find themselves as road favorites on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is the No. 10 seed in the West, and it’s 5-8 overall at home in the 2025-26 season. The Blazers are down a few key veterans in Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, which puts them in a tough spot against one of the more experienced teams in the NBA.
This is the final of nine matchups in the NBA on Friday, so here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -2.5 (-108)
- Trail Blazers +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -130
- Trail Blazers: +110
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Clippers record: 8-21
- Trail Blazers record: 12-18
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Chris Paul – out
- Bradley Beal – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Ivica Zubac – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-106)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I like Clingan to clear this lofty rebound prop against the Clips:
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season, and he’s averaging a whopping 18.4 rebound chances per game.
I love him in this matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are down starting center Ivica Zubac (ankle) in this matchup. The Clippers are already just 18th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, so this matchup is perfect for Clingan, who could see an expanded role if Robert Williams III (questionable) sits out.
Clingan has exactly 14 rebounds in two of his last three games, and he’s played over 30 minutes in four straight. I’ll buy the second-year center at home if his usage remains the same on Friday.
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Even with the Blazers down a bunch of players on Friday night, I’m going to bet on them to cover the spread against the Clippers.
Los Angeles has looked better over the last few games, but the Clippers are just 10-19 against the spread overall and 3-13 straight up on the road.
So, I have a hard time buying them as a favorite – on the road – against just about anyone right now.
Portland has been up and down this season, but it has one of the best against the spread records in the NBA as an underdog (13-6).
The Blazers should be able to hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Blazers +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.