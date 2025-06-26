Breaking: Hawks Execute Big Draft Day Trade With New Orleans, Pelicans Select Derik Queen
The Hawks are making moves once again. One day after executing a massive blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks are moving back from the No. 13 pick. According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Hawks are trading the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 23 and a 2026 first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee). New Orleans is reportedly set to take Maryland center Derik Queen.
This is a big move back for Atlanta and getting what might be a very solid first-round pick in return. The Western Conference is brutal next season, and there is a ton of uncertainty in Milwaukee. It is possible the Hawks could be looking at a lottery pick next season. There are still plenty of good options on the board for the Hawks to select at 23. San Antonio has the right to swap picks with the Hawks next year, but Atlanta has two picks now in the first round.
Who will the Hawks add to their roster after trading for Kristaps Porzingis yesterday?
Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.
This deal of course has downside as well. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk.
Porzingis is on an expiring contract and is owed $30.7 million next season.
In 57 games for the Celtics during the 2023-2024 season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He was instrumental in the Celtics' title. This season, Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. If healthy, he will improve the Hawks on both ends of the floor, but the Hawks would be wise to acquire a third big man behind him for when he does have to miss time