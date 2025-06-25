How does the Kristaps Porzingis Trade Effect the Atlanta Hawks Draft Plans?
On the eve of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks made a massive trade. Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Boston agreed to a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a 2nd round pick to the Hawks, Georges Niang and a 2nd round pick to the Celtics, and Terance Mann and the 22nd pick in this year's draft to the Nets. It is a big swing for the Hawks, who needed to add to their frontcourt and get more size this offseason.
Heading into tonight's draft, the Hawks no longer have two first round picks. They still hold the No. 13 pick and have a chance to add an impact player, but how does the Porzingis trade affect their plans fo tonight?
In my opinion, I don't think it changes much for them.
During his first media availability since becoming general manager of the Hawks, Onsi Saleh reiterated that the Hawks are going to take the best player on the board:
"And when it comes to the draft, I always pick the best player available. That's my philosophy. I don't believe in picking for a position. If there's a guy that makes sense for us, we're going to take him."
I do think two possibilities took a hit with the trade. The chances that Atlanta is going to trade up into the top ten decreased with them sending out the No. 22 pick, and the chances of the Hawks taking a center decrease slightly. Before the Porzingis trade, there was considerable buzz about the Hawks attempting to move up, with the most common name associated with a trade-up being Duke center Khaman Maluach. Atlanta reportedly brought in Maluach for a workout and has done their homework, but now that they don't have an extra first-round pick, it will be harder to do without giving up a future first, which does not seem likely.
Atlanta still needs another center on the roster, but one of the potential drawbacks to Porzingis is his lack of availability. The Hawks are going to need to find a reliable third center to back up Onyeka Okongwu when Porzingis inevitably misses time. Would the Hawks want to entrust that to a rookie? It is not impossible, but that is a lot to ask of a rookie center to do that. If Maluach is off the board at 13, does Atlanta take a look at Derik Queen, Thomas Sorber, Danny Wolf, or Joan Beringer? They couldm but if things go bad with Porzingis, that player is going to be asked to a lot.
Given how much he talked about it, expect Saleh and the rest of the Hawks front office to sit back, let the board fall the way it does, and take the best player available. They could deem that to be one of the centers, but Atlanta could use more shooting, backcourt depth, and another wing. Players like Collin Murray-Boyles, Carter Bryant, Cedric Coward, and Kasparas Jakucionis are all possibilities to be taken by the Hawks. Trading down should not be totally counted out either. The Hawks have 11 players on their roster after the trade and still have work to do.
One thing the Hawks have tomorrow is optionality. There are plenty of players that make sense for the Hawks, and Saleh is going to have an important decision to make for this franchise.