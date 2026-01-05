The Trae Young Era Appears To Be Over In Atlanta Following Latest Bombshell Report

The Trae Young era in Atlanta might be nearing its conclusion.

Earlier in the day, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards were emerging as a legitimate trade candidate for Young and shortly after, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Young and his agents are working with the Hawks to find him a trade out of Atlanta.

Just in: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources tell ESPN. Young's reps and the Hawks have started collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution. pic.twitter.com/dUCNnDKqTt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

The Hawks and Young's agents have maintained positive dialogue on his future ever since the franchise elected not to offer a contract extension last summer ahead of his 2026 player option. Now the sides are working together on a trade out of Atlanta. https://t.co/IWehy7ZIJN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

What now?

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While there have been no suggestions to say a trade is imminent, it does feel like something could happen sooner or later, though NBA insider Jake Fischer did have this to say on social media shortly after both reports began to leak out:

Atlanta has increased their conversations with several teams over the last week, sources say, with regards to finding Trae Young a new home. He’s not necessarily done playing in a Hawks uniform, though, despite being ruled out for tonight’s Raptors game and missing several… https://t.co/daUYQCb6bE — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 5, 2026

Stein added this to his most recent report:

"Sources tell The Stein Line that Young has been in communication in recent days with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and is aware of Atlanta's on-going efforts to canvass the trade market for their four-time NBA All-Star.



Young is earning $46 million this season and holds a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season that he is increasingly expected to exercise given the uncertain free agent market expected to greet him this summer.



The Stein Line first reported on Dec. 28 that the Hawks, when it comes to Young, are regarded by rival teams as "more open to trading him than they've ever been.” Atlanta is 2-8 this season when Young plays and 15-12 without him.



Young is scheduled to miss his fifth successive game Monday at Toronto with a right quad contusion after missing 22 games earlier this season due to a knee sprain.



The 27-year-old led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and was acquired in a 2018 draft night swap with Dallas for Luka Dončić and an additional first-round pick that was orchestrated by then-Hawks lead executive Travis Schlenk, who now works for the Wizards."

As Stein reported, a deal with the Wizards would center around the expiring deal of CJ McCollum, but who else could be involved?

Could it just be McCollum and draft picks heading to the Hawks in exchange for Young? Could the Hawks look to offload Luke Kennard in this deal as well, as he has been a big disappoinment since being signed this summer?

Are there any other players from the Wizards who would make sense for the Hawks to try and target? Names could include Marvin Bagley (add an extra big), Corey Kispert (add more shooting), or maybe Malaki Branham.

If the Hawks do move Young to the Wizards in favor of McCollum's expiring deal and potentially other assets, it would signal the end of an era for the Hawks.

On ESPN today, insider Marc Spears indicated that Young is more open to being moved now:

"I hear that he is trying to be really careful about this. This is a guy that saw Kevin Durant leave Oklahoma City as a kid and saw how that was and he wants to continue to have a connection with Atlanta so, I don't think that he is asking for a trade, but I don't think that he is telling them not to trade him. I think he is open minded to being moved. He and (Kristaps) Porzingis have not really played together so we don't really know what that looks like but without an extension and with Trae seemingly being blamed for a lot of things, fair or unfair, I think he would be open minded to a new uniform."

There is still a lot of uncertainty about whether Young is going to be moved ahead of the deadline and there are a lot of complicating factors. Which team will want to trade for Young, as there are a lot of really good point guards in the league? What kind of return would the Hawks receive? Will the Hawks wait and see for him to get healthy and play with Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the team? While the Hawks' defense is better with him off the court, they still have games (like Saturday night vs Toronto) where they play terrible defense even when he does not play.

Midseason trades with star players can be difficult to pull off and there is no easy answer for the Hawks with Trae Young. He is a tremendous offensive engine who is a liability on the other end of the court while also being one of the greatest players to ever play for the franchise. It feels like there is more of a chance than ever before that he could be moved, but it is far from certain.

