All Hawks

NBA Fans React to Atlanta Hawks Selecting Georgia Forward Asa Newell With The 23rd Pick

Jackson Caudell

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Asa Newell stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 23rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Asa Newell stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 23rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

What a night it was for Atlanta.

Just a couple of days ago, the Hawks were set to enter the 2025 Draft with two picks at No. 13 and No. 22, but a lot has happened since them. Atlanta sent No. 22 to Brooklyn as part of the three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis, but they were not done dealing yet. The Hawks sent No. 13 to the Pelicans for No. 23 and a 2026 first round pick that is unprotected and the most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee. After Atlanta moved back to No. 23, they were able to land Georgia forward Asa Newell, a player they were rumored to be considering at 13. There was a lot of positive reaction to the pick from both NBA fans and Hawks fans alike

More Atlanta Hawks Draft Coverage:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Atlanta Hawks Draft Coverage