NBA Fans React to Atlanta Hawks Selecting Georgia Forward Asa Newell With The 23rd Pick
In this story:
What a night it was for Atlanta.
Just a couple of days ago, the Hawks were set to enter the 2025 Draft with two picks at No. 13 and No. 22, but a lot has happened since them. Atlanta sent No. 22 to Brooklyn as part of the three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis, but they were not done dealing yet. The Hawks sent No. 13 to the Pelicans for No. 23 and a 2026 first round pick that is unprotected and the most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee. After Atlanta moved back to No. 23, they were able to land Georgia forward Asa Newell, a player they were rumored to be considering at 13. There was a lot of positive reaction to the pick from both NBA fans and Hawks fans alike
