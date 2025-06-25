New Blockbuster Draft Day Trade Proposal Sees Hawks Trade Back, Add Key Reserve from Timberwolves
Draft day is officially upon us and the Atlanta Hawks have several interesting options ahead of them.
They could still make a trade up if they leverage future draft capital or trade back if they want to pick up more capital and can get an established veteran in return. However, the blockbuster trade they made yesterday to get Kristaps Porzingis changes things significantly. According to multiple reports, the Hawks are acquiring Porzingis and a 2026 2nd round pick from the Celtics, Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick are going to Brooklyn, and the Celtics are getting Georges Niang and a 2031 2nd rounder from Atlanta.
At his best, Porzingis provides needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put a team that can cover for him defensively and take advantage of his size to succeed. Porzingis can play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. It is also possible to use Porzingis as a bench piece and insert him into the lineup as a backup center.
However, the loss of the 22nd overall pick is a major blow when considering Atlanta's odds of trading up. The 13th overall pick is just outside of the top 10, but there are still several intriguing options at that selection. Big men like Derik Queen, Joan Beringer and Danny Wolf could be in play while it's hard to rule out the possibility of the Hawks adding another wing like Cedric Coward or Collin Murray-Boyles.
Even so, I think the Hawks could be better served trading back and staying in the top-20 while possibly picking up an established veteran. There are several teams that might want to come up from their selection, but one of the most interesting is the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being eliminated by the OKC Thunder in a blowout Game 5 loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves have become one of the most interesting teams of the offseason. They are reportedly trying to make a big trade for Kevin Durant, but it seems that the Suns star has rebuffed them and doesn't have any desire to be in Minnesota long-term per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Timberwolves have to make a decision on the future of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is due for an extension and likely won't get one from Minnesota because of their salary constraints. He's been an excellent reserve for the Wolves and if the Hawks offered Minnesota a chance to upgrade their pick selection, could they land NAW?
NBA insider Marc Stein has connected the dots between the Hawks and Timberwolves, saying this in a recent report:
"Word is that the Hawks, at roughly $30 million below the luxury-tax line, are expected to register interest in a sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota to try to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker."
Here is one possible trade that could go down tonight.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: 2025 1st round pick (via DET, from MIN, #17), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (S&T, 4YR, $68M), 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2025 1st round pick (via SAC from ATL, #13)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: Alexander-Walker has been a critical part of the Timberwolves' rotation during their back-to-back trips to the WCF and he'd be a great fit with the Hawks. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 43.8/38.1/78 splits, bringing playoff experience and solid defense to a roster in need of both. The Hawks have already seen how beneficial surrounding Trae Young with 3&D wings can be, and NAW would be able to feast on catch-and-shoot opportunities as a sixth or seventh man that pairs with Young and Jalen Johnson. He also provides insurance in case Caris LeVert doesn't come back on a cheap dea,l and his salary for 2025-26 fits neatly into the TPE generated from the Dejounte Murray trade. Furthermore, the Hawks are still able to keep a pick in the top 20 selections of the first round and could still be in play for a center like Joan Beringer or Maxime Reynaud. Wings like Nique Clifford or Liam McNeeley might also be in play for Atlanta at that selection.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: There's some risk in executing this S&T because Atlanta would now be committed to NAW long-term and they are moving back in the draft to add him. He could be very redundant with Caris LeVert, and the Hawks also need to plan for a Dyson Daniels extension in the future. It may not be a problem for this year, but having NAW on this deal does cut into their future flexibility.
Why the Timberwolves would do this deal: They move up in the draft to take a cost-controlled rotation player who could either replace Rudy Gobert/Naz Reid at center or a true point guard that can pair with Anthony Edwards. Guards like Kasparas Jakuconis, Jase Richardson and Egor Demin may be available at that selection or they could go with a multitude of bigs. Either Wolf or Queen would make sense there and the Timberwolves might even be able to add another defensive stopper to pair with Jaden McDaniels in Murray-Boyles. They have already prepped for NAW's departure by keeping Terrence Shannon Jr and Jaylen Clark on the roster - one of those two should be able to tap into a bigger role for the Timberwolves next season
Why the Timberwolves would not do this deal: NAW's veteran presence and ability to be an impact defender may be too hard for the Timberwolves to pass up due to their win-now timeframe. Furthermore, it's possible the Wolves may not to give anything up in order to select the big that they want. Thomas Sorber, a center out of Georgetown, should be well within pick #17 and has tons of fans due to his defensive potential.