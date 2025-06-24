Should Atlanta Try to Move Up Into The Top Ten Of the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Atlanta Hawks have many different options to choose from, not only this offseason as a whole, but particularly the NBA Draft tomorrow night. The Hawks hold the 13th and 22nd respective picks of this year's NBA Draft, and there have been reports about Atlanta being in talks with teams picking in the top 10 of the draft.
I do believe there are countless players the Hawks could add to what they are building if they decide to trade up in the NBA Draft tomorrow. A few names that I would like the Hawks to consider if they do decide to trade up are Khaman Maluach, Joan Beringer, Noa Essengue, and Collin Murray-Boyles.
I would choose one of these prospects because they bring much-needed areas of improvement for the Hawks. They all bring length and size, which the Hawks rank amongst the top of the NBA, with the average height of the team being above 6-foot-5, and adding these potential draft picks will only add to what we've seen out of teams in today's NBA. Another reason I like these players to be traded up for in the draft is because of the defensive and offensive prowess they would bring to the Hawks, as they all can get to the basket and draw fouls, as well as help the team continue to improve on defense with their length and ability to help.
To answer the question, yes, I would like to see the Hawks trade up into the top ten of the draft to select one of these players, specifically Khaman Maluach from Duke. In one of my previous articles about Maluach, I stated:
"If the Atlanta Hawks were to decide to draft Maluach, it could be a good pick-up in the long run. They likely wouldn't have to move up much to get him, and he fits right into the system that they like to run with Trae Young in the pick-and-roll as a potential lob threat similar to Clint Capela. Based on his very young age of just 18 years old, he would be 19 by the start of the season, which fits the timeline with this young team, and can build enough into a potential solid center for the Hawks. The Hawks might be looking to move off of veteran center Clint Capela this offseason, and this could be a fresh start opportunity for them. Maluach averaged eight points, six rebounds, and one block a game while at Duke, and if the Hawks decided to bring Capela back, he could play a good mentor to Maluach. The potential downside of drafting Maluach is the lack of offensive talent and motor, which could be fixed with time and the proper training needed in the NBA. His ability to be a fast learner with a high work ethic will be something to keep high hopes about."
While the potential of trading up in the draft to select Maluach isn't sure to happen, to me, he is a can't-miss prospect that I would certainly keep an eye on, as the Hawks are looking to start a new era at the center position and are seeking to go younger. He would bring a needed presence on the interior and while talks of Okongwu's size are overblown, getting more size will help the Hawks in certain matchups.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. ET.