Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are about to tip off tonights game and both teams just announced their starting lineups.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Mouhamed Gueye
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Cavs
G- Darius Garland
G- Donovan Mitchell
F- Max Strus
F- Evan Mobley
C- Jarrett Allen
For those that may not know, the Atlanta Hawks are 2-0 this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top team in the Eastern Conference. If they want to move to 3-0 however, it is going to take quite the effort. Atlanta continues to be shorthanded when it comes to their available roster and will be without Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Clint Capela. Atlanta comes into this game on a six game losing streak but they hope they can reverse that and finally get their offense back on track after some poor shooting performances.
One of the few good things to come out of this losing streak is that their defense is starting to find an identity and play with some consistency, which should not be overlooked. Can it play well enough tonight vs the best offense in the NBA? It might have to lead the way if the Hawks have a chance against the Cavs. Keep in mind, the Cavs are on the second night of a back-to-back, having beat the Miami Heat last night.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 11th in the NBA in PPG, 18th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 26th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 7th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Cleveland comes into this game ranking 2nd in PPG, 2nd in FG%, 4th in 3PA, 1st in 3P%, 23rd in FTA, 16th in rebounding, and 4th in TO. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Cavs rank 1st in points per 100 possessions, 1st in effective field goal percentage, 3rd in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 23rd in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Cavs are not as elite as they have been in the past, but they are not bad. They rank 11th in PPG allowed, 10th in FG% allowed, 7th in 3PA allowed, and 24th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland is 9th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 10th in EFG% allowed.
Related Links
NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns Have Reportedly Had Trade Talks With The Atlanta Hawks Surrounding Jusuf Nurkic
Hawks vs Cavaliers: Game Preview, Injury Report, Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta and Chicago Reportedly Discussed Trade Involving Clint Capela and Nikola Vucevic