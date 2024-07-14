Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Start time, How to watch, betting odds for Summer League Matchup
Game two of the Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule is tonight. After taking a loss to Washington on Friday night, the Hawks are back in action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs and there are going to be a lot of eyes on two top-four picks going head-to-head. Zaccharie Risacher and Stephon Castle have gotten off to good starts in their Summer League debuts and they are hoping to continue that tonight.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN2, ESPN+
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks are slight favorites tonight, as they are 3.0 point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 171.5.
All eyes were on Risacher Friday night and he did not disappoint. He had a very solid Summer League debut, scoring 18 points and showing a wide skillset that made him the No. 1 pick. For tonight, I am looking for Risacher to be more efficient on offense and to improve his off-ball defense.
Nikola Djurisic got the start at the point guard spot and he had flashes of high level passing ability, but shooting and free throw shooting were not very good. Like Risacher (and really the rest of the Hawks), I want to see Djurisic take better shots.
Mouhamed Gueye had a very sollid first game for Atlanta on Friday, scoring 17 points, grabbing four rebounds, and getting three steals. Gueye is hoping to be a real contributor to the Hawks roster this season and his upside flashed on Friday night. He has to work on staying out of foul trouble, but Gueye played physically, especially on defense.
Other players to watch the Hawks tonight include Keaton Wallace (who was just awarded a new two-way contract), Jarkel Joiner, E.J. Liddell, Miles Norris, Dylan Windler, and Rob Baker. Wallace showed great on-ball defense and all around ability on Friday night, which is why he was awarded a two-way contract. Liddell had moments in the second half and I am curious to see if he gets more minutes tonight.
Overall, I want to see if the Hawks offense is better than it was on Friday. The Hawks defense was solid last game, but the offense struggled for most of the night. Windler was the only player who shot well from three and the Hawks are going to need better outside shooting if they want to get their first win tonight.
Injury Report
Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin injured his shoulder and is not playing in Summer League.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Nikola Djurisic
G-Zaccharie Risacher
F-Dylan Windler
F- Mouhamed Gueye
C- Rob Baker
Spurs:
G- Stephon Castle
G- Jamaree Bouyea
F-Harrison Ingram
F-Sidy Cissoko
C-Nathan Mensah
