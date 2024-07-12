Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Start time, where to watch, betting odds for Summer League opener
Summer League is finally here for the Hawks.
Atlanta takes on the Washington Wizards in one of the most anticipated games of tonight's slate. The matchup between Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, who were taken with the first two picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, will take center stage.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks are underdogs tonight, as they are 6.5 point underdogs according to the latest odds from the SI Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 179.5.
Both teams will be watching this game closely to see how their top pick functions in an NBA-style offense. However, there are a few things Hawks fans should be paying special attention to.
Per our own Jackson Caudell, it will be interesting to see what type of impact Nikola Durisic is able to make in his minutes tonight:
"The Hawks 2024 second round draft pick is also going to make his debut tonight and he is going to have a shot to make a huge impact this summer. Durisic is also going to be challenging for a roster spot this season and a big summer will help a lot with that. Durisic is a gifted passer and playmaker and he might have to lead the Hawks offense given that Kobe Bufkin is out for the summer. I am interested to see if Durisic breaks into the starting lineup tonight. With Bufkin out, he might be the top option to be the lead ball handler."
In an earlier piece, I talked about some of the specific things the Hawks are going to want to see from Durisic:
"Their selection of Durisic indicates they believe they can develop him into a playmaking wing who can put pressure on the rim. His ability to drive and slash through a defense should translate well to Summer League while his passing ability is really interesting. It is not fully developed, but he can make some impressive passes while driving to the basket. The loss of Bufkin means that the team is short a ball-handler and distributor, giving Durisic the chance to show how much upside he has as a passer. I think his shot still needs some work, but he could land on the roster with a strong showing in Las Vegas."
Durisic isn't the only former second-round pick in tonight's game that Hawks fans should be watching. Forward Mohamed Gueye has a chance to make an impact as the possible starting center for this roster. Here's some of my thoughts on what he brings to this team:
"Gueye was selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and received some playing time in College Park. Unfortunately, most of his year was wiped out due to a back injury and a UCL sprain. That being said, he did cap off his season on the Hawks' roster andput up 19 points with 9 rebounds and 5 stocks (steals and blocks) against Indiana in the Hawks' final game of the year. For Gueye, the Summer League season will be about showing his defensive upside. Even in his College Park games, he averaged 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals. At 6'11, he can credibly play at center in a lot of lineups. Summer League is not the best context for big men, but him showing off his defensive upside and positive growth on offense should give him a chance to crack the Hawks' rotation. At the least, he will be a worthy development project for College Park"
