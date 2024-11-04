Hawks vs Celtics: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back on the court at State Farm Arena tonight and are hosting the Boston Celtics. Boston is of course coming off an historic season in which they won the NBA Championship and they are 6-1 to start this season. Boston will be without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis tonight, but they are still double-digit favorites coming into tonight's game.
When looking at this game tonight, what are some best bets?
1. Dyson Daniels over 10.5 points (-104)
Dyson Daniels made his return to the lineup last night vs the Pelicans after missing two games and the Hawks felt the impact. Daniels scored 16 points, but he also was awesome defensively. Daniels is one of the Hawks most important players and he will need to have a big game tonight if they hope to beat the Celtics.
In every game but one that Daniels has played this season, he has scored more than 10 points. While the Celtics have a really good defense, I think Daniels is going to get opportunities tonight and like him to go over this number.
2. Trae Young to record 10+ assists (-165)
This feels like stealing, but Young should be heavily favored to record at least ten assists in every game. Yes, the Celtics have very good defenders, but Young is arguably the best passer in the NBA and finds a way to get his guys involved each night. I think Young finds a way to get double-digit assists tonight, something he has done in every game but one this year.
3. Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points (-105)
With Jaylen Brown out tonight, Tatum is going to have a chance to get a lot of shots up. The Hawks are going to be without De'Andre Hunter and while Dyson Daniels will guard Tatum a fair amount tonight, I think Tatum is going to have a great chance to go over this number just by the volume he will probably have tonight.
