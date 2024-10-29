Atlanta Hawks Basketball: Details For Third Annual Divine 9 Night Revealed
The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans for their third annual Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm on Friday, Nov. 1. The team is set to play the Sacramento Kings in a game that tips at 7:30 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The Hawks will dedicate this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9).
The Hawks are offering a special ticket package for the night, which includes a black Hawks and State Farm co-branded Divine 9 shirt, while supplies last.
“We’re thrilled to partner with State Farm to make a meaningful impact on students’ lives and honor the powerful legacy of the Divine 9,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “We invite fans to join us on November 1st as we celebrate these historic Black Greek Letter organizations and the pivotal role they play in shaping young leaders and building strong communities.”
As part of the night and ongoing support for Divine 9 members, the Hawks and State Farm will donate $8,000 each to five local colleges to assist their student population who are members of a Divine 9 organization. These five schools, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia Institute of Technology (GT), Georgia State University (GSU), Morehouse College and Spelman College, will identify four students by the end of the calendar year to receive a $2,000 scholarship to support their educational journey.
“I am grateful to State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks for their recognition of the vital history and significance of the Divine 9 organizations within the African American community,” said State Farm Operations Manager and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity member, Brian K. Ford. “For well over a century, these organizations have been a cornerstone, providing essential support and uplifting the communities we serve. It is heartening to see fellow community-minded partners join us in honoring these contributions and celebrating our achievements together.”
Ahead of the game, world-renowned musician and musical director and member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Melvin M. Miller will perform the national anthem. Miller performed at the previous two Divine 9 Nights presented by State Farm.
As part of pregame, fans who purchased the special ticket package will join employees from the Hawks and State Farm as well as various grant recipients for a community service project in a joint effort with Project U First. Those participating will put together 2,000 LOVE Bags (hygiene kits) that will be distributed to Mimi’s Pantry, the official food pantry of the Atlanta University Center, as well as the Panther’s Pantry, which is responsible for distributing food and other basic necessities to the GSU community in an effort to alleviate the stress associated with short-term food insecurity.
During pregame on the concourse and at halftime on center court, strolling will take place and feature Hawks team members and State Farm employees, who are a part of the Divine 9.
Additionally, students who received gap scholarships from the Hawks and State Farm’s efforts last season will attend the game and provided Hawks and D9 co-branded shirts, courtesy of State Farm.
