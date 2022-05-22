Only four NBA teams remain in contention for the 2022 NBA Finals. The Atlanta Hawks are part of the unlucky majority of teams that have been sent home for the summer. Today marks four weeks since they played their final game, so let's check in on our guys in our first official off-season player power rankings.

Vibe Power Rankings 10. Clint Capela Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Don't get me wrong; the vibes are immaculate. Clint Capela is vacationing at a location that I've never even heard of. However, this Instagram post is from eight days ago and technically falls outside of this week. But it's too dope to not squeeze in at the tenth spot. 9. Sharife Cooper © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Much like it's difficult for a rookie to earn playing time, it's equally challenging for him to earn a top spot in my summer power rankings. However, Sharife Cooper shows promise on and off the court. It looks like he was featured at an event promoted by Meta Quest. The young man is built for fame, and there's no getting around that. 8. Lou Williams Lou Williams Instagram They don't call Lou Williams the 'Underground GOAT' for no reason. To earn such a nickname, you have to possess immense basketball talent and the ability to enjoy the finer things in life. So, Williams smoking while cleaning the pool puts him up at the eighth (get it?) spot this week. 7. Gorgui Dieng Gorgui Dieng's Instagram Our guy Gorgui Dieng is back home in Senegal. The GOAT of Senegalese basketball players also has a stable of real-life goats. I'm all for spending time in nature whenever possible. 6. Danilo Gallinari © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Alright, let's travel from Senegal to Italy, where Danilo Gallinari is playing paddleball with friends. 'Gallo' is more athletic than people assume, so it's no surprise he plays other sports in his downtime. 5. John Collins Foot Locker John Collins battled some painful injuries down the stretch of the season, so he, perhaps more than anyone, deserves some R&R. 'John the Baptist' was shopping in Beverly Hills this week, which ranks very high in my personal record book of cool things to do. 4. Bogdan Bogdanovic Bogdan Bogdanovic Instagram Both John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are in Southern California this week. I wonder if they will link up? That would be cool. 'Bogi' has been living his best life, and I've been living it vicariously through his Instagram stories. 3. Trae Young The Old Man and the Three 'Ice Trae' has had quite a week. He made waves for his appearance on JJ Redick's podcast The Old Man and the Three. After recording the episode in Brooklyn, New York, Young traveled back home to Norman, Oklahoma, where he's resuming his normal activities of eating, sleeping, and breathing basketball. 2. Kevin Knox Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports After arriving in Atlanta in January, Kevin Knox quickly found a home on this team. By all accounts, he is a consummate professional and easygoing guy. Even better, he is philanthropic. Per his Instagram account, he is funding the Kevin Knox II Fieldhouse for the Tampa Bay community. Major props for that! 1. De'Andre Hunter Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports De'Andre Hunter ended the season on fire and has not let off the gas. Swimming with dolphins, driving all-terrain vehicles, and chilling with the family? That man has snatched the number one spot in our first official off-season player power rankings.

Unranked but receiving votes: Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

