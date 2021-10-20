Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Plan 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign

We are all counting down the hours until the Atlanta Hawks tip-off their season against the Dallas Mavericks. The home game presented by State Farm also marks the start of the ‘Good Neighbor Giveback’ campaign. State Farm, alongside the Hawks Foundation, will donate $100 for every point the Hawks score over 100 in each game during the regular season (up to $100,000).

“We look forward to another season cheering for our home team both on the court and off. Our continued partnership with the Hawks allows us to work together to serve Atlanta neighborhoods and build stronger communities,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Southeastern Market Area Senior Vice President. “Helping fight food insecurity alongside the Hawks has been one example of how we're able to collectively make a bigger impact.”

The beneficiary of the season-long Good Neighbor Giveback will be the Atlanta Community Food Bank, who will use the funds to help combat childhood hunger throughout the metro Atlanta area. State Farm and the Hawks have made addressing local food insecurity in the city a major component of their partnership which began in 2018, including the Hawks & State Farm Million Meal Pack in 2019 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staging 10 pop-up grocery stores in conjunction with Goodr, Inc. for more than 6,000 underserved families.

“One in seven children in our 29-county service area lives in a food-insecure household,” said Kyle Waide, President, and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. He continued, “The Good Neighbor Giveback campaign will help us fight hunger among our youngest, most vulnerable neighbors by helping us provide more of the nutritious meals they need to grow strong and healthy. We are grateful to State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks for their support.”

In addition to providing support to the community, the Hawks are making sure fans have an unforgettable experience. Those in attendance for the highly anticipated contest will receive a free red “Believe Atlanta” T-shirt and light-up wristband courtesy of State Farm. Each wristband is powered by special RFID technology that will allow fans to be part of a synchronized lightshow during pregame at State Farm Arena. The “Believe” mantra was the rally call for the city during the 2021 playoffs as the Hawks earned their first trip to the postseason since 2017 and shocked the NBA by defeating two higher-seeded opponents and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Last season’s incredible run has made this season one of the most anticipated in Hawks history. We are so excited to start the season with a full State Farm Arena and continue building off the momentum of the playoffs,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin. “We all ‘Believe’ this will be another special season for us on the court and in the community”.

The Hawks and State Farm are also bringing opening night excitement directly to the community by distributing the “Believe Atlanta” t-shirts and light-up wristbands throughout the city, including all State Farm Good Neighbor Club locations. The clubs serve as comprehensive learning and entertainment hubs for the community and are an extension of the team’s ongoing court renovation program designed to create increased access to play throughout Metro Atlanta.

Atlanta-based OMG Booth has created custom social media frames so that Hawks fans can show their support for the team across all of their social networks. Fans can get their own frame by visiting Hawks.com/omgbooth. Follow the progress of the Good Neighbor Giveback at Hawks.com/giveback or on social media on all Hawks channels @ATLHawks.

