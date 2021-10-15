In just four games, the Hawks accumulated enough highlights to hold fans over while they wait six days until the start of the regular season. Check out the best moments of the 2021-22 preseason.

10. Kevin Huerter Shooting

Luckily, Dominique Wilkins and Bob Rathbun settled the nickname debate early in the preseason. When Kevin Huerter is lighting it up from outside, he is 'Red Velvet'. When he is making plays defensively and finishing at the rim, he is 'K'Von'.

All jokes aside, Huerter came into training camp with lofty goals for his outside shooting this season. In a small sample size, 'Red Velvet' shot 7-12 from beyond the arc with a blazing 58.3% percentage. If he can hit his goal of 40%, then his name will be in the same conversation as the league's best shooters.

9. Sharife Cooper Energy

Team President Travis Schlenk should be arrested for robbery because drafting Sharife Cooper with the 48th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft was a steal. The local kid from McEachern High School and Auburn University came into training camp with a chip on his shoulder.

He told the media that he was well aware of the criticisms of his defense. "That's why I play with so much energy." His win at all costs mentality earned him 13.4 minutes per game and a lot of praise from head coach Nate McMillan.

8. Cam Reddish Spin Move

In the first preseason game, Cam Reddish pulled off a move that brought back memories of two former Orlando Magic players, Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady. Like both of those legends, Reddish is bigger than his defenders and never lacks confidence.

7. Point Dieng

Everyone knows the Gorgui Dieng plays with a lot of energy in the post and will be invaluable to the team while Onyeka Okongwu is out. But what we didn't know was the 7-footer has a decent handle. Check him out ripping Collin Sexton and pushing the fast break.

6. De'Andre Hunter Hot Start

After a rusty debut in the third game of the preseason, De'Andre Hunter looked phenomenal in the preseason finale. Hunter scored 11 points on 4-5 shooting in the first six minutes against the Heat. This is going to be Hunter's breakout season.

5. Return of Clint Capela

Last season, Clint Capela led the league in rebounding while playing through an Achilles injury. Following the season, he got a PRP injection and was forced to take a different approach to his training. The anchor of the team did not disappoint in his return last night. Despite playing limited minutes, Capela came back in excellent shape and is ready to terrorize the league again this season. Watch the immediate connection between Capela and Young.

4. Cam Reddish Dunk

No player evokes reactions out of Hawks fans like third-year player Cam Reddish. All of Atlanta is pulling for the young player to reach his full potential. While his shooting might lack consistency, his athleticism and energy are there every single night.

3. Trae Young 27 Points, 15 Assists

Last night, Trae Young became the first player to log 25+ points and 15 assists in a preseason game since James Harden in 2016. That was the year Harden finished second in NBA MVP voting. Bob Rathbun said last night that Trae Young is capable of leading the league in assists this season, and I agree with the legendary announcer.

2. Sharife Cooper to Jalen Johnson

Trae Young and John Collins must be rubbing off on rookies Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson. The two connected for an off-the-glass alley-oop that resembled their older teammates. Insert the handshake emoji.

1. John Collins Baptism

John Collins has worked relentlessly on his game since entering the league in 2017. This season he deserves to be an All-Star full stop. His well-rounded game often gets overshadowed by his mind-blowing dunks. Last year he baptized Joel Embiid in the playoffs, and this year he gave Jarrett Allen the same treatment in the preseason. It's been time for the national media to recognize John Collins as one of the best power forwards in the league.

What are your thoughts on how the Hawks played this preseason? Do you agree with this list or is there another play that should be on there? Sound off on our Facebook page or tweet at me. Be sure to stay locked into AllHawks.com as we have a lot of exciting content coming out in the next few days.

