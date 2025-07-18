New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends KAT to Dallas, Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington to The Knicks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach and made some good bench moves to give them depth, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they had their flaws last season, especially with the defensive duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they paid a big price to get Towns last offseason, could they perhaps upgrade at the position and get more depth to round out the team?
Dallas has had a quiet Summer so far aside from re-signing Kyrie Irving and bringing in D'Angelo Russell to fill in the gap while Irving is likely out this season. The Mavericks still have a logjam in the frontcourt and going back to the start of the summer, there have been rumors of them moving some of those players to try and acquire more backcourt help. Even though they got Cooper Flagg, this is still a team that wants to win right now with Anthony Davis. While guard has been mentioned several times, what if the Mavs tried to get creative and better on offense in another way?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Caleb Martin, a 2030 2nd round pick (from DAL, via PHI), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via DAL)
Mavericks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and Vit Krejci
Knicks Receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a solid player on both ends of the floor and Martin has been a solid playoff performer in the past. He would not need to be a major contributor, but give the Hawks reliable minutes at the forward position. He shot 35.9% from three last season and would get plenty of open shots playing with Trae Young. For a backup small forward, the Hawks could do much worse than Martin. They free up another roster spot by moving Krejci.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Martin is not a game-changer on the bench and has been a streaky shooter before. The Hawks could find a more reliable option on offense in the trade market or even in free agency. Do the Hawks want to move Krejci after he has been a developmental success story for them?
Why the Knicks do this trade: They become a deeper team and better on defense. Gafford would be a great fit in this role and improve their protection around the rim. Washington and Thompson would make the Knicks arguably the deepest team in the Eastern Conference and perhaps the NBA. They fix their two main issues from last season with a big swing.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: While Towns catches a lot of criticism, he is an incredible player on offense and was second team All-NBA last season. The offense would likely decline without him as well. In what is supposed to be a weak Eastern Confernece, do the Knicks need to do this?
Why the Mavs do this trade: Next season, the Mavs need a source of creation on offense and KAT would provide that and make the Mavs real playoff threats. Is a duo of Towns and Russell ideal defensively? No, but Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg can help make up for that. What Irving returns next season, a core of him, Flagg, Davis and KAT could be a Finals contender.
Why the Mavs don't do this trade: Russell and KAT is a really poor defensive pairing that did not work in Minnesota and Towns is still owed a lot of money over the next three seasons. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has been wanting to build around defense and this move takes them a step back in that regard.