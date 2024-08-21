2024-2025 NBA Predictions: Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic Receive Votes From ESPN Experts For Major Awards
The 2024-2025 NBA season does not start for another two months, but with the offseason at a standstill and not big moves likely to be made before the start of next season, now is the time to survey the landscape of the league and predict how things might shake out when it comes to awards.
You could argue that Atlanta should have had an award winner last year and if forward Jalen Johnson had been able to stay healthy, you could argue that they should have had two. Bogdan Bogdanovic was snubbed for the 6th Man of the Year Award and Johnson did not meet the 65-game requirement for winning the major NBA awards. I think that both players are going to be contenders for both awards again this year and so do some ESPN NBA experts. ESPN polled 15 NBA analysts and reporters for who will win the major awards this season and both Bogdanovic and Johnson got mentioned for the 6th Man of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards.
Here is how the voting went for 6th Man of the Year (with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one):
T-1. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings: 38 points (19% of first-place votes)
T-1. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder: 38 points (19%)
3. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves: 29 points (19%)
4. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat: 18 points (10%)
5. T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers: 13 points (10%)
6. Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks: 11 points (10%)
T-7. Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets: 7 points
T-7. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks: 7 points
T-8. Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans: 6 points (5%)
T-8. Norman Powell, LA Clippers: 6 points (5%)
T-9. Josh Hart, New York Knicks: 5 points (5%)
T-9. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers: 5 points
T-10. Bojan Bogdanovic, Brooklyn Nets: 3 points
T-10. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans: 3 points
Here is how the voting shook out for Most Improve Player:
T-1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 26 points (14% of first-place votes)
T-1. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: 26 points (10%)
3. Coby White, Chicago Bulls: 25 points (14%)
4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 22 points (14%)
5. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets: 14 points (10%)
T-6. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs: 12 points (5%)
T-6. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 12 points (5%)
7. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 11 points (5%)
8. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: 10 points (10%)
9. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 7 points
T-10. RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors: 5 points (5%)
T-10. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks: 5 points (5%)
T-10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 5 points (5%)
I think both players are being undervalued a little bit. You can argue that Bogdanovic should have won the award last year, let alone finish in the top three. I think he is going to make a better impact on the Hawks than some players listed above him (Russell Westbrook). Johnson might have won the award last year after making a huge leap and he might have another one this year. Johnson went from averaging 5.6 PPG to averaging 16.0 PPG along with 8.7 RPG and 3.6 APG. Johnson has a chance for another major leap because he should be the Hawks No. 2 guy next to Trae Young.
There are some other guys on the Hawks that could factor into both of these awards.
De'Andre Hunter played well off the bench, but he could be a starter as well depending on how the Hawks want to handle Zaccharie Risacher. If Hunter does come off the bench, he could be an interesting guy to watch for the 6th Man of the Year Award because he played really well off the bench last year. If Dyson Daniels and Oneyka Okongwu both become starters and show a big jump in their numbers, they could be mentioned for Most Improved Player.