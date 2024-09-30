2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Roster Preview: Seth Lundy
Age: 24 (2nd season)
Height, Weight: 6'6, 220 lbs
2023-24 Averages: 1.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0 assists on 23.5%/23.1%/75% splits (9 games)
Career Averages: N/A
Seth Lundy's time as an Atlanta Hawk has not been altogether eventful, but things could change for the young wing in 2024-25.
When the Hawks selected Lundy out of Penn State with the 46th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, his role at the next level was projected to a bench scorer who could inject some life into an otherwise-dormant offense off the bench. His draft profile certainly shows some signs of being a useful rotation wing:
"Seth Lundy is a four-year college player out of Penn State. He started 30 of his first 55 games in his freshman and sophomore years, gaining a significantly bigger role in his second season. He became a full-time starter in 2021-22 as a junior, averaging 11.9 points on 40/35/87 shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Earning accolades as a senior, Lundy was voted to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team and the Big Ten All-Tournament team as Penn State lost in the finals to Purdue. As a senior, the forward averaged 14.2 points on 45/40/81 shooting and 6.3 rebounds in 31.6 minutes."
Those shooting splits are very encouraging and led to the following analysis of Lundy's game:
"Lundy is a solidly built wing with a smooth jumper who thrives in catch-and-shoot situations. He’s shown an ability to make tough jumpers with a hand in his face. He isn’t known for his defense, but he wasn’t a liability in college. While he can catch fire, he can sometimes be in his own world and not creating for others. Lundy finished his career at Penn State with 138 turnovers to 88 assists."
At the NBA level, the sample size of games that Lundy played is too small to draw any meaningful conclusions. He also dealt with lingering ankle and back issues that affected him throughout the season. However, his stats as a member of the Skyhawks provide a bit of a better idea of the type of player he could be. In the 12 games he played with College Park, he averaged 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3 assists (as well as 1.2 blocks) on 50.8%/41.9%/80% shooting splits. Those are really encouraging numbers - I was especially intrigued by the three-point shooting percentage since it occured on such high volume.
Even though I would not say he's an average defender at this moment, he definitely has the tools. Being 6'6 with a 6'10 wingspan gives Lundy a good margin for error. There were also nice moments defensively when he got time with the Hawks. Add that to the history that College Park has in developing the defense of its prospects and I do think Lundy could become an average defender next year. He needs to stay healthy, but there's reason to be optimistic for his future as a two-way player.
As a scorer, his utility is almost entirely dependent on his shot. He did show some more playmaking in College Park, but I would not expect that number to hold at the next level. If he can shoot in the upper 30s as a three-point shooter on the opportunities he gets, he will be a valuable player for Atlanta next year. His future in the league is almost certainly as a catch-and-shoot wing with a quick trigger, so his development in that area will be critical.
It was a bit dissapointing that he was not able to play in Summer League to undergoing ankle surgery. However, if the issue is fully resolved, it will be better for his ability to contribute in 2024-25. Hawks fans will be able to see if Lundy takes another step forward during Atlanta's preseason slate, which opens against the Indiana Pacers on October 8.
Best-Case Scenario: Lundy stays healthy and shoots in the upper 30s to low 40s as a three-point shooter on a heavy volume of attempts. He shows some defensive ability and breaks into the rotation in a similar way to how Garrison Mathews did for the Hawks last season. At season's end, he becomes an important piece for 2025-26.
Worst-Case Scenario: Lundy's shot is not able to translate from his G League numbers at the NBA level and he needs to spend more time in College Park. He struggles on defense and is unable to show signs of growth in that area.