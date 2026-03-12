Atlanta Hawks Announce Final Playing Status For Dyson Daniels and Jonthan Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks are getting set to tip off their contest against the Brooklyn Nets, and while Brooklyn has their fair share of injuries tonight, the Hawks had two key players with questionable tags.

Jonathan Kuminga and Dyson Daniels were both questionable ahead of the game, but the Hawks have just announced that Daniels is going to be out tonight while Kuminga is going to be available to play for the first time in nearly two weeks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Available



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Available

Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain): Out

Getting Kuminga is going to be huge for the Hawks. He has had a really strong start to his Atlanta career, but has been sidelined with a nagging knee injury. Daniels does not miss time often, but if he was going to miss a game, this is going to be one in which the Hawks will be able to survive without him.

Who will step up with Daniels out of the lineup? I would not be surprised to see Zaccharie Risacher back in the starting lineup for this game, as he would give the Hawks size and solid defense. Kuminga theoretically could be an option to start, but Quin Snyder has not done that and since Kuminga has been out for a while, it seems unlikely that he is going to start doing that now.

With Kuminga back, the Hawks' bench is going to get a boost, and they need it badly. In the win over the Mavericks earlier this week, the Hawks' bench was outscored 57-24, and no player finished with a positive +/- in the game. This is also going to be another chance for Kuminga to play alongside Jalen Johnson, something he has not done much of in his first three games as a Hawk.

The Nets are not a good team when they are fully healthy, but they are not going to be close to full strength tonight vs the Hawks. Michael Porter Jr, Day'Ron Sharpe, Egor Demin, and Nolan Traore are all out tonight for the Nets.

The Hawks should be able to extend the longest winning streak in the NBA tonight against the Nets and continue to inch up the standings. They have been the hottest team in the NBA since the All-Star Break, but the teams they are chasing are playing well, too. Every game counts for Atlanta over the next month and against tanking teams like the Nets, they can't afford to not play their best.