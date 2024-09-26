2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Roster Preview: DeAndre Hunter
Age: 27 (6th season)
Height, Weight: 6'8, 225 lbs
2023-24 Averages: 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists on 45.9%/38.5%/84.7% splits (57 games)
Career Averages: 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists on 44.7%/36.3%/81.1% splits (263 games)
It'd be fairly easy to argue that last year was the best of DeAndre Hunter's career. The 6'8 wing went from being a 35% shooter on eight attempts from deep to a 38% three-point shooter on six attempts a game. That's indicative of better shot selection and tangible growth as a shooter. From his shot chart last season, he was essentially an average shooter from everywhere on the three-point line. He is not much of a scorer in the midrange, but his floor spacing is quite helpful.
As a two-way player, Hunter was also very helpful for a pretty miserable Hawks perimeter defense. The Hawks simply did not have many options for guarding opposing teams' forwards outside of Jalen Johnson, so Hunter did a good job at filling that role. When he was not healthy, the Hawks really struggled and it'd be hard not to see that the defense was worse in the 25 games he missed.
However, the question of how to use Hunter has still not been definitively answered. He's currently on a four-year, $90 million contract that was signed based on the promise he showed. At the time he signed the deal, he was viewed as the perfect 3&D wing to fit around the duo of Trae Young and Murray. Since then, Murray has been traded to the Pelicans and Hunter himself has struggled to stay healthy. Add that to the fact that the Hawks selected Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and it's clear the context of Hunter's situation has changed.
From his play last year, I think the best path for both Hunter's career and the Hawks' roster is to move him to the bench. He is making a starter-level contract, but that should not be factored into the move. The primary focus of his 2024-25 season should be how to maximize his floor spacing and defense. Starter minutes might be too much of a burden on his body. Furthermore, he played some of the basketball of his career while coming off the bench.
I also think his defense will benefit from the improved infrastructure around him. Last year, he was easily the second-best wing defender behind Jalen Johnson. He's big and strong enough to throw on stars like Luka Doncic, who he actually guarded quite well last season. I'm very intrigued to see how he benefits from playing next to a perimeter defender like Dyson Daniels. Assuming Hunter is able to stay healthy, a trio of Daniels, Hunter and Johnson is a reasonably difficult matchup for opposing offenses to handle.
However, one of the most interesting potential storylines to follow for Atlanta in 2024-25 is how they handle the minutes of Risacher and Hunter. Both theoretically fill similar roles on the roster (assuming Risacher's defense and shooting somewhat translates in his rookie year). If Risacher struggles, they can go to Hunter and expect solid minutes as a result. That being said, if both are able to make a big impact as two-way players for Atlanta, the Hawks' defense will be significantly better than it was last year.
At the risk of being reductive, the success of Hunter's 2024-25 campaign will come down almost entirely to his health. I would not predict that his game is necessarily going to grow to a new level, but he just needs to be hyper-effective in regards to the skills he already has. The only way he can do that is by being healthy.
Best-Case Scenario: Hunter plays in 65+ games and his shooting percentages from this year carry over into similar results in 2024-25. He and Daniels form a ferocious tandem of wing defenders to hound opposing wings and ball handlers.
Worst-Case Scenario: Hunter's shooting numbers regress after struggling with injuries and he loses his spot in the rotation to Risacher quickly.