Jonathan Kuminga Remains On Atlanta's Injury Report Ahead of Hawks Huge Clash With Orlando

The Hawks have their biggest game to date tomorrow night when the Orlando Magic come to town. Atlanta has won nine games in a row, their longest streak since 2014-2015, while the Magic come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. Orlando is 5th in the Eastern Conference standings while the Hawks are 8th, but with a win tomorrow, Atlanta would clinch the season series and own the tiebreaker over the Magic if it came to that.

Atlanta has been a mostly healthy team since the All-Star Break, but the one player who has been a constant on the injury report has been Jonathan Kuminga. In the the 11 games since the All-Star Break, Kuminga has only played in four of them, most recently being this past Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks are listing Kuminga as questionable with left knee injury management.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management): Questionable pic.twitter.com/Lqz1V1T8Ns — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 15, 2026

Kuminga has been a star in three of the four games he has played, but his last game was his worst performance by far. He finished with two points and nine rebounds against the Nets and did not make a field goal attempt. With how big of a game this is tomorrow, the Hawks would love to be at full strength.

Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdominal), and Jon Isaac (knee) are out for the Magic, with Jett Howard (illness) listed as questionable.

The Hawks enter Monday's contest having won eight straight home games and hold an 11-3 record in their last 14 home games. Following Monday's contest, the club will hit the road for a two-game Texas trip, making stops at Dallas (3/18) and Houston (3/20).

Atlanta is coming off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Against the Bucks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 34 minutes of action. It marked his 35th game with at least 20 points this season, the most 20-point performances in a single season in his career (previously 6, 2x). Alexander-Walker has improved his scoring by +10.6 ppg (9.4 to 20.0), the fifth-highest scoring increase by any player from one season to the next over the past 25 years, per Elias Sports.

CJ McCollum drilled seven triples (7-10 3FGM) in Atlanta's win on 3/14, en route to 30 points (10-18 FGM, 3-4 FTM), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes. He knocked down his 2,144th career three-pointer in the win, passing Paul Pierce (2,143) for the 16th-most made three-pointers in NBA history.