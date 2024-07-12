2024 NBA Free Agency: Atlanta Hawks Make Vit Krejci Signing Official
The Atlanta Hawks have made the signing of Vit Krejci official.
It was reported earlier this week that Krejci was coming back on a four-year deal and the team made it official today. Krejci was one of the bright spots on the Hawks down the stretch of last season and he is going to continue to develop under Quin Snyder.
Krejčí, who was signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on Dec. 22, 2023, saw action in 22 games (14 starts) last season, averaging 6.1 points, shooting career bests from the field (.490 FG%) and three-point territory (.412), to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.6 minutes of play. In his 14 starts, he tallied 8.5 points on .536 FG%, .455 3FG% and .800 FT%, in addition to 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.0 minutes.
In Atlanta’s 113-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on April 1, Krejčí posted 18 points on a perfect 6-6 mark from deep, to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. He tied the franchise record for most three-pointers made without a miss in a single game (done six times) and was one of only nine players in the NBA this past season to register a perfect clip from three-point land in a single game (min. 6 3FGA).
The 6-7 forward saw action in 13 games with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2024 regular season, notching 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes. Against the Cleveland Charge on March 1, he registered a 10-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, the sixth triple-double in Skyhawks history.
In three NBA seasons with Atlanta (2022-24) and Oklahoma City (2021-22), Krejčí has appeared in 81 games (22 starts), owning career averages of 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.2 minutes (.435 FG%, .348 3FG%, .833 FT%).
The 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Krejčí has seen action in 31 NBA G League contests throughout the course of his career, suiting up for College Park (2022-23, 2023-24), Iowa (2023-24) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).