Who Are Some Possible Trade Targets For the Hawks at Center?

Welcome to the unofficial start to NBA Trade season.

Monday, 82 players who signed over the summer became eligible to be traded, and trade conversations are sure to pick up before the February 5th deadline. The big names in this trade deadline are going to be Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Mavericks forward Anthony Davis. There are other names to know, but those are going to be the three most talked about players over the next month and a half.

If nothing else, the Hawks need to find ways to upgrade and get bigger in the frontcourt. They hoped that Kristaps Porzingis would help fix those issues, but his lack of availability puts these issues at the forefront. When the Hawks have faced the Pistons this season, the top team in the Eastern Conference, they are 0-3, and the Pistons' size and physicality have bothered them. Does that mean that the Hawks certainly have to trade for Antetokounmpo or Davis? No, but if Porzingis is unavailable, Atlanta should explore its options. Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell are intriguing young bigs, but they are more fits at power forward.

The Eastern Conference seems to be wide open, though Detroit and New York seem to be separating just a little bit over this recent stretch.

So if the Hawks want to make a move, who are some options?

1. Standing Pat

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We should discuss the option of the Hawks just standing pat.

It is tough to gauge the trade value for Porzingis, who would likely be on the move if the Hawks try to get another center. It is possible that the Hawks wait and see if Porzingis is able to come back and healthy and play with Trae Young. Young appears close to returning and has not gotten the chance to play with Porzingis much this season, and they are a great pairing on paper.

If Atlanta either wants to keep Porzingis or he has no real value in the market, they may just stand pat and try to rely on N'Faly Dante to be the backup in the event that Porzingis is not able to play. Dante has been injured for some of this season, but may end up playing a crucial role for this team.

2. Big Time Swings

There are big names out there for the Hawks and they have been connected to two of them. If either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis ever hit the trade market, the Hawks are going to be mentioned for them, as they already have.

Could they actually land them? In the latest update from NBA insider Jake Fischer, he mentioned them as a team that has shown the most interest in Davis, but was not sure if they had an attractive enough offer to land him:

"The teams most interested to date, according to league sources, are Toronto and Atlanta.

Beyond the well-known fact that the Hawks have zero intention to make the 2026 first-round pick coming their way from New Orleans available, I'm not hearing much optimism at the moment that Atlanta can get anywhere near a package that would tempt Dallas. The Hawks can really only make a credible bid for a high-salaried player by parting with Trae Young or Kristaps Porziņģis. On top of the ongoing uncertainty regarding Porziņģis' battle with illness, I don't see Young as a target for the Mavericks. Not when they remain committed to Kyrie Irving.

Sources say Dallas, furthermore, is not at all interested in just shedding Davis' contract, which is essentially the same deal as Antetokounmpo's in Milwaukee. The Mavericks have maintained to date that they would only be willing to part with the centerpiece of their infamous Doncić deal last February if the trade brings back a return of real consequence."

Could there be other big time names that could be options?

The Cavaliers are not having the season they had hoped and are deep into the second apron. Would they listen to offers for Jarrett Allen (who is not playing to his usual standard by the way)? I doubt it, but it is worth mentioning.

Would the Hawks be interested in Chicago center Nikola Vucevic? He is also an expiring contract who would not harm future flexibility, but his defensive shortcomings might not be what Atlanta needs.

Two more big names to note would be Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Memphis Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies have shown no indication that they would be willing to part with Jackson Jr, but he would be exactly what the Hawks are looking for.

Sabonis is trickier. The Kings should be open to trade him, but his contract is long term and his defensive issues are well documented. Offensively it would be a nice fit, but it is not a move I think the Hawks should seriously consider.

Another name that is really intriguing is Clippers center Ivica Zubac. Zubac had a career year a season ago and with the Clippers having one of the worst records in the NBA, could they be looking to sell at the deadline? The complicating factor is that they do not own their own first round pick this season and have no incentive to get worse, but they could prioritize future flexibility and get some draft capital in return. Still, he would be a great fit and a name the Hawks should call about, however unlikely it is.

All of these are varying degrees of unlikely, but if Atlanta gets aggressive enough, they are possibilities.

3. Smaller Moves

The blockbuster moves get all of the attention, but is there a smaller move the Hawks could make? They could look to just get a backup center for Onyeka Okongwu and make moves at the margins.

Going back to Chicago, Atlanta could see if either Zach Collins or Jalen Smith are available, as they are on expiring deals and would be stop gap options for the rest of the season.

Would Brooklyn be willing to part with either Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe? It would be worth a call, with Sharpe being my preffered option due to salary.

Utah's Walker Kessler seemingly gets thrown in trade rumors often, but is never moved. He would be a great option if he is truly available.

Dallas has a lot of players in their frontcourt and Daniel Gafford is a name to know. I think he is less likely to move now that Dereck Lively has been ruled out for the season, but again, it is worth exploring.

Final Note

There is still a ways to go until the trade deadline and the Hawks are going to have options. They could stand pat and keep the roster they have, hoping that Porzingis can get back on the court or Dante steps up in his absence. They could take a big swing at a player like Davis and hope that propels them to the top of the Eastern Conference. They could also look at a smaller move that helps keep them competitive while also maintaining flexibility for the future.

More Atlanta Hawks News: