2026 All-Star Voting Campaign Is Underway For The Atlanta Hawks

The 2026 NBA All-Star game is getting closer and today, the Atlanta Hawks kicked off their campaign to get some of their guys in the game.

This season, fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite Hawks players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porziņģis and Trae Young at Hawks.com/AllStar or through the NBA App and NBA.com.

Who will be an All-Star?

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives the ball towards the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

A notable statistic from each of the six Hawks standouts this season:

• Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game and is on pace to become the seventh player in NBA history to increase scoring by at least 10.0 points from one season to the next in at least his seventh season.

• Dyson Daniels is the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals, leading all Eastern Conference players in steals per game (2.1), while ranking third amongst all Eastern Conference guards in rebounds per game (6.5) and leading East guards in offensive boards per game (2.3).

• Jalen Johnson has tallied an Eastern Conference-leading six triple-doubles this season, the most in a single season in franchise history. He secured four consecutive triple-doubles (Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 12, Dec. 14), becoming just the 12th player in NBA history to record a triple-double in at least four straight outings and the third player to do so prior to turning 24-years-old, joining Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson (4x). Johnson is one of only two players in the NBA, and the only Eastern Conference player, to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season.

• Onyeka Okongwu is averaging a career-best 16.1 points per game and is one of only three players in the NBA this season to tally 45+ three-pointers and 30+ blocked shots.

• Kristaps Porziņģis poured in his 10,000th career point on Nov. 20, becoming the fastest 7-footer (511 games) to 10,000 career points and 900 career three-pointers, surpassing Karl-Anthony Towns (545 games).

• Trae Young currently owns the third-most assists per game in NBA history (9.81) and the most total assists by any player since entering the NBA in 2018 (4,787).

Fans will have five days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on World Basketball Day (Sunday, Dec. 21) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. The additional 3-for-1 Days will be on Thursday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 30, Wednesday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

Voting is available through the NBA App (Android and iOS) or on NBA.com with an NBA ID, the league’s free global fan membership. NBA ID gives fans access to exclusive benefits and rewards from the league and its partners and is free to join here . Additionally, fans in the U.S. and Canada who vote using their NBA ID will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2026.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California with its new format, airing on NBC in the United States. For the first time, the All-Star Game will feature three teams: two composed of U.S. players and one international roster known as the World Team. The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament consisting of four 12-minute games, with each roster carrying a minimum of eight players.

Fans can cast their daily votes and learn more about this year’s 2026 All-Star Voting by visiting Hawks.com/AllStar.

