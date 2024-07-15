2024 NBA Summer League: ESPN Analyst Gives Honest First Assessment of Zaccharie Risacher Through Two Games
While there is no need to overreact to a players first two games in Summer League, there have been reasons to be impressed with No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher has displayed a strong feel for the game and good defensive ability. There is still plenty for the No.1 pick to work on before he becomes a star, but he has kept the turnovers to a minimum and done a lot of little things right. His shooting was supposed to be one of his strengths coming into the draft, but that has been the part of his game that has not translated yet.
When ESPN analysts were asked to assess how the top picks in the draft are doing so far in Summer League, Jonathan Givony had this to say about Risacher's start in Las Vegas:
"Some early nerves from Zaccharie Risacher gave way to a confident offensive performance that demonstrated his shotmaking versatility, feel for the game and all-around skill level that made him the draft's No. 1 pick.
He hit three of his nine 3-point attempts, including a pretty escape dribble pullup and a deep spot-up off a kickout pass. He was given more shot-creation freedom than previously seen in France, aggressively transitioning the ball, spraying passes unselfishly all over the floor, showing nice pace getting to the rim fluidly and finishing skillfully off the glass with his off hand out of pick-and-roll. He hunted pullup 3s all game with mixed results and still has a ways to go with his handle and ability to play through contact on both ends, clearly needing to add strength to his 195-pound frame.
It was not the most impressive performance of the weekend, but there are quite a few positives to take away overall, as he scored in a variety of ways, despite the lack of hierarchy and playmaking on the Hawks' roster after losing starting point guard Kobe Bufkin to injury just days prior."
I think it is a fair assessment and over the last few games for him in Vegas, I want to see if Risacher's shot will start to fall. In terms of his passing and defense, he has already passed the eye test. It has been a good but not great Summer League for the Hawks top pick and his next chance at a big game will come on Wednesday night when the Hawks face Bronny James and the Lakers.