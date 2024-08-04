2024 Summer Olympics: Full Mens Basketball Bracket For the Quarterfinals
The group stage of the 2024 Summer Olympics is now over and the quarterfinals have been set. Team USA is the No. 1 seed after a perfect group stage and they are going to face Brazil. While that is going to be one of the top matchups of the quarterfinals. Atlanta Hawks fans are going to have their eyes on one specific game this Tuesday.
At 8:30 a.m. EST, Serbia is going to face off against Australia with a semifinals spot on the line. This is huge because it will be a matchup of two of the Hawks best players. Bogdan Bogdanovic had one of the best games of the entire summer on Saturday, scoring 30 points on 10/14 shooting, including an insane 6/9 from three. Bogdanovic was instrumental in getting Serbia to the next round, but you could argue that Dyson Daniels has had the more impressive summer.
Daniels was the key piece in the Dejounte Murray trade this summer and he has shown his high-level two way ability during these Olympics. Daniels could be a starter for Atlanta next year and seems like the perfect complement to Trae Young thanks to his elite defense.
Here is the full bracket for the upcoming matchups in the Summer Olympics:
• Germany vs. Greece, 5 a.m. (E Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Serbia vs. Australia, 8:30 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Canada vs. France, noon (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• USA vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
During the exhibition games for Team Australia, Daniels has averaged 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG, as well as three steals per game. He is shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three and if those numbers hold up, the Hawks have to be ecstatic about what Daniels could bring to the team this season. Daniels just had his best game when Australia faced France, as he scored 14 points on 6-9 shooting from the floor and 2-4 from three. He also had five steals and five assists.