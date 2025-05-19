2025 NBA Draft: Latest Mock Features Two Surprise Picks For Atlanta, Including Big Time Center With Upside
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season at No. 13 and No. 22. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first-round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire (If they decide to hire someone) as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
It can be a little bit tough to project how the Hawks will attack the draft until there is some resolution with the front office situation, but Atlanta has needs with interior defense, shooting, and frontcourt depth.
ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their new mock draft this morning and gave the Hawks a pair of surprising picks nearly one month out from the draft:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)
Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija
Adriatic | TS%: 61.5
Intel and fit: "It's difficult to speculate which direction the Hawks will go with this pick until we see what their front office looks like after the ouster of general manager Landry Fields last month. The Hawks have held discussions with some of the most prominent agents in the industry, as well as some big-name NBA executives. They might elect to hire more of a senior adviser figure to work alongside new GM Onsi Saleh.
With the first of two first-round picks, taking a swing on a high-upside prospect such as Beringer would make sense, especially with starting center Clint Capela entering free agency. Beringer, 18, has been surprisingly impactful for Cedevita this season, leading the Adriatic League in block percentage.
His tremendous physical tools, combined with his ability to cover ground on the perimeter, switch on to smaller players and protect the rim, show he has significant potential, especially because he has been playing basketball for only three years."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois
Freshman | TS%: 53.8
Combine measurements:
Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 185
Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 6-8¾
Intel and fit: "It's difficult to identify a clear direction for the Hawks, as previously mentioned, until Atlanta finalizes a hire to lead its front office. But with the Hawks already adding big man Beringer, they can take a best-available approach with Riley, another young player who has substantial long-term upside as his body and skill set mature.
He will be in the discussion for teams selecting higher than this, with excellent size for a wing (measuring over 6-8 barefoot at the combine) and room to add strength. His terrific offensive instincts and potential to make shots from the perimeter at a high level check important boxes if a team can afford him some patience."
Beringer is an intriguing center prospect with a lot of upside (think Clint Capela), but is a project and might be considered a reach at No. 13. He is the type of center who pairs well with Trae Young as an athletic, rim-running center who can also protect the rim on defense. If the Hawks took him at either 13 or 22, I would not expect him to play much in his rookie season, but the good news for Beringer is that the Hawks G-League system in College Park is as good as any in the NBA and has a proven track record for development with guys like Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Vit Krejci, and others as guys to look at.
Riley had a solid freshman season at Illinois, averaging 12.6 PPG in 35 games played this season, while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three. Riley would be another wing to add to the rotation, but he is another player who could spend the first part of the season in College Park developing.