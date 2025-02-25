2025 NBA Mock Draft: Atlanta Hawks Add Two New Frontcourt Pieces In Latest Mock
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long way away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The Lakers have surged in the standings over the last month, while the Kings are right on the line to make the NBA's play-in tournament. If things hold right now, Atlanta will have the No. 13 pick and the No. 24 pick.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks address their front-court depth with two intriguing picks:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina, PF)
Size: 6'7", 245 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Julius Randle, Anthony Mason
"South Carolina has won one game since December, which won't help Collin Murray-Boyles. Neither does the team's poor guard play.
He's still averaging 15.5 points on 60.3 percent shooting inside the arc, where he's become a dual threat to back down defenders or face them up.
Though the 7-of-25 mark from three isn't likely to convince many scouts that he's on his way to becoming a shooter, he may not have to be without effective he is using his 245-pound frame, length, hands, instincts and improvisation.
The passing and flashes of defensive movement help give Murray-Boyles a more well-rounded look, which may help ease concerns over his out-of-the-box offensive fit or jump shot."
24. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Noah Penda (Le Mans, SF/PF)
Size: 6'8", 225 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: France
Pro Comparison: Nicolas Batum
"Noah Penda's production has brought attention to versatility that's becoming an easy draw. Offense will rarely run through him, but NBA teams will picture a role for a 6'8" forward who can make open threes, pass and move/react defensively."
If the draft did shake out this way, it would give the Hawks needed size and depth. Going into next season, the Hawks bench is going to be their biggest question mark. With De'Andre Hunter traded and Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr, Clint Capela, and Garrison Matthews all free agents, the Hawks could use more bodies in the frontcourt. Even before this season and Jalen Johnson was injured for the year, the Hawks backup power forward spot was a question. They will still have Georges Niang under contract next season, but not much behind him in terms of proven players. Both Penda and Murray-Boyles are not perfect players, but would give the Hawks options to develop as they continue to shape this roster around the core of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher.
