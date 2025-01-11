2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Land Talented Alabama Guard
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the NBA's most interesting teams this season. At times, they look like they could be a real threat in the playoffs, maybe not to win the championship or even make the conference finals, but as a team you don't want to play early on. They have wins over Boston, two wins over the Knicks, two over the Cavs, and more. At other times though, they look like a young and inexperienced team that is still growing together and learning how to play together. There is a lot of optimism about their future, but there are going to be bumps along the way as this season has shown.
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long way away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The King's recent surge in the standings has helped the Hawks and it is possible they end up with two first-round picks. Currently, the Hawks would own the 14th and 21st overall picks.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony had the Hawks taking Alabama guard Labaron Philon with the Lakers pick:
Season averages: 12.6 points (53.5% FG), 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists
"The Hawks' pick likely would convey to the Spurs, but that would be offset by receiving the Lakers' pick outright and Sacramento's pick, provided it doesn't fall in the top 12.
Philon has exceeded expectations, playing an essential role for one of the best teams in college basketball, showing off strong versatility on both ends of the floor and plenty of winning qualities. He is aggressive in the open court, a capable pick-and-roll option, an intense defender and he brings more toughness than one might expect from his thin frame.
Philon plays an unselfish, relatively mistake-free style that has earned him minutes on a deep, experienced team. Not blessed with the best physical tools, making shots more consistently (28% on 3-pointers) would solidify him more firmly in top-20 conversations while also helping Alabama make a deep NCAA tournament run"
A guard could make sense for the Hawks if they don't make a move at the trade deadline. Backup point guard, backup power forward, and center are likely to be the positions that the Hawks target in this upcoming draft. The center position is a bit of a mystery for the Hawks going forward. Both Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr are being mentioned in trade talks leading up to the deadline and they are on expiring deals. Onyeka Okongwu is signed long-term, but he has not proven to be a high-level starter yet. Landry Fields and the rest of the front office have to figure out what to do at this position moving forward and a player like Sorber is certainly an option if the Hawks are going to be picking in this range.
